PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA") without an up-to-datePRIIPS KID being in place with the prior written consent of RBC Europe Limited and provided in accordance with the PRIIPS Regulation. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. If the aforementioned consent of RBC Europe Limited has not been received then no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK") without an up-to-dateUK PRIIPS KID being in place with the prior written consent of RBC Europe Limited and provided in accordance with the PRIIPS Regulation. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of the UK Prospectus Regulation. If the aforementioned consent of RBC Europe Limited has not been received then no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
THE NOTES ARE SUBJECT TO CONVERSION IN WHOLE OR IN PART - BY MEANS OF A TRANSACTION OR SERIES OF TRANSACTIONS AND IN ONE OR MORE STEPS - INTO COMMON SHARES OF ROYAL BANK OF CANADA OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES UNDER SUBSECTION 39.2(2.3) OF THE CANADA DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION ACT (CANADA) ("CDIC ACT") AND TO VARIATION OR EXTINGUISHMENT IN CONSEQUENCE AND SUBJECT TO THE APPLICATION OF THE LAWS OF THE PROVINCE OF ONTARIO AND THE FEDERAL LAWS OF CANADA APPLICABLE THEREIN IN RESPECT OF THE OPERATION OF THE CDIC ACT WITH RESPECT TO THE NOTES.
Pricing Supplement dated 13 June 2024
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (a Canadian chartered bank)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): ES7IP3U3RHIGC71XBU11
Issue of USD 2,425,000 Zero Coupon Callable Notes due June 2031
under the Programme for the Issuance of Securities
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation or Article 23 of the UK Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
This document constitutes the Pricing Supplement for the Notes described herein. This document must be read in conjunction with the Structured Securities Base Prospectus dated July 14, 2023 as supplemented by the supplements dated August 29, 2023, December 18, 2023, January 03, 2024, March 04, 2024, April 02, 2024, and June 04, 2024 (the "Base Prospectus"). Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of this Pricing Supplement and the Base Prospectus. Copies of the Base Prospectus may be obtained from the offices of the Issuer, Royal Bank Plaza, 200 Bay Street, 8th Floor, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario, Canada and the offices of the Issuing and Paying Agent, 160 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4LA, England and in electronic form on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website (www.bourse.lu).
For the purposes hereof:
"UK Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA;
"EUWA" means the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018; and
"FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
By investing in the Notes, each investor represents that:
- Non-Reliance.It is acting for its own account, and it has made its own independent decisions to invest in the Notes and as to whether the investment in the Notes is appropriate or proper for it based upon its own judgement and upon advice from such advisers as it has deemed necessary. It is not relying on any communication (written or oral) of the Issuer or any Dealer as investment advice or as a recommendation to invest in the Notes, it being understood that information and explanations related to the terms and conditions of the Notes shall not be considered to be investment advice or a recommendation to invest in the Notes. No communication (written or oral) received from the Issuer or any Dealer shall be deemed to be an assurance or guarantee as to the expected results of the investment in the Notes.
- Assessment and Understanding. It is capable of assessing the merits of and understanding (on its own behalf or through independent professional advice), and understands and accepts the terms and conditions and the risks of the investment in the Notes. It is also capable of assuming, and assumes, the risks of the investment in the Notes.
- Status of Parties. Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer is acting as fiduciary for or adviser to it in respect of the investment in the Notes.
1.
Issuer:
Royal Bank of Canada
Branch of Account / Branch:
Toronto Branch
2.
(i)
Series Number:
(ii)
Tranche Number:
1
3.
Specified Currency or Currencies:
USD
(Condition 1.12)
4.
Aggregate Principal Amount:
USD 2,425,000
(i)
Series:
USD 2,425,000
(ii)
Tranche:
USD 2,425,000
5.
Issue Price:
100% of the Aggregate Principal Amount
6.
(a)
Specified Denominations:
USD 1,000
(b)
Calculation Amount:
USD 1,000
(c)
Minimum Trading Size:
USD 1,000
7.
(i)
Issue Date:
13 June 2024
- Interest Commencement Date: Not Applicable
(iii)
Trade Date:
06 June 2024
8.
Maturity Date:
13 June 2031, subject to the details specified below
under item 21
9.
Interest Basis:
Zero Coupon
10.
(a)
Redemption Basis:
Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early
redemption, the Notes will be redeemed on the Maturity
Date at 142.350% of the Calculation Amount (further
particulars specified below)
(b)
Protection Amount:
Not Applicable
11.
Change of Interest or
Not Applicable
Redemption/Payment Basis:
12.
Put Option/ Call Option/ Trigger Early
Call Option
Redemption:
(further particulars specified below)
13.
Date Board approval for issuance of
Not Applicable
Notes obtained:
14.
Bail-inable Securities:
Yes
15.
Method of distribution:
Non-syndicated
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
- Fixed Rate Note Provisions (Condition 4.02 / 4.02a)
- Floating Rate Note Provisions (Condition 4.03)
- Zero Coupon Note Provisions
- Accrual Yield:
- Reference Price:
- Any other formula/basis of determining amount payable:
- Day Count Fraction:
- Determination Dates
- Early Redemption Amount:
- Reference Item Linked Interest Notes
- Dual Currency Note Provisions
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Applicable
6.05% per annum
USD 1,000 per Calculation Amount Not Applicable
30/360 (Unadjusted) Not Applicable
Zero Coupon Early Redemption Amount 2 Not Applicable
Not Applicable
21. Call Option
Applicable
(Condition 5.03)
(i)
Optional Redemption
See first column of the table in 21(ii) below
Date(s):
(ii)
Optional Redemption
In accordance with the table below
Amount(s) of each Note and
method, if any, of calculation of such amount(s):
Optional Redemption
Optional Redemption Price (expressed as
Optional Redemption Amount
Date
a percentage of the Calculation Amount)
per Calculation Amount
13/06/2026
112.100%
Calculation Amount x 112.100%
13/12/2026
115.125%
Calculation Amount x 115.125%
13/06/2027
118.150%
Calculation Amount x 118.150%
13/12/2027
121.175%
Calculation Amount x 121.175%
13/06/2028
124.200%
Calculation Amount x 124.200%
13/12/2028
127.225%
Calculation Amount x 127.225%
13/06/2029
130.250%
Calculation Amount x 130.250%
13/12/2029
133.275%
Calculation Amount x 133.275%
13/06/2030
136.300%
Calculation Amount x 136.300%
13/12/2030
139.325%
Calculation Amount x 139.325%
(iii)
Redeemable in part:
Not Applicable
(iv)
Notice periods:
Minimum period: 5 London and New York Business Days
Where:
"London and New York Business Days" means a day on
which commercial banks and foreign exchange markets
settle payments and are open for general business in
London and New York.
Maximum period: Not Applicable
22. Put Option
Not Applicable
(Condition 5.06)
23. Notice periods for Early Redemption for Taxation Reasons
(i)
Minimum period:
15 days
(ii)
Maximum period:
30 days
24. TLAC Disqualification Event
Not Applicable
25. Notice periods for Redemption for Illegality
(i)
Minimum period:
15 days
(ii)
Maximum period:
30 days
26. Trigger Early Redemption
Not Applicable
(Condition 5.09)
27. Final Redemption Amount of each Calculation Amount x 116.05%
Note
28. Early Redemption Amount
(i)
Early Redemption Amount(s)
As per Condition 5.10
payable on redemption for
taxation reasons, illegality or
on event of default or other
early redemption and/or the
method of calculating the
same (including, in the case
of Index Linked Notes,
following an Index Adjustment
Event in accordance with
Condition 7, or in the case of
Equity Linked Notes, following
a Potential Adjustment Event
and/or De-listing and/or
Merger Event and/or
Nationalisation and/or
Insolvency and/or Tender
Offer in accordance with
Condition 8, or in the case of
Equity Linked Notes, Index
Linked Notes or Fund Linked
Notes (involving ETFs),
following an Additional
Disruption Event (if
applicable), or in the case of
Fund Linked Notes, following
a Fund Event or De-listing,
Material Underlying Event,
Merger Event, Nationalisation
or Tender Offer in accordance
with Conditions 11 and 12) (if
required):
- Early Redemption Amount includes amount in respect of accrued interest:
Yes: no additional amount in respect of accrued interest to be paid
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REFERENCE ITEM LINKED NOTES
29. Settlement Method
Whether redemption of the
Cash Settlement
Notes will be by (a) Cash
Settlement or (b) Physical
Delivery or (c) Cash
Settlement and/or Physical
Delivery and whether option to
vary settlement:
30.
Final Redemption Amount for
Not Applicable
Reference Item Linked Notes
31.
Multi-Reference Item Linked Notes
Not Applicable
32.
Currency Linked Note Provisions
Not Applicable
33.
Commodity Linked Note
Not Applicable
Provisions
34.
Index Linked Note Provisions
Not Applicable
(Equity Indices only)
35.
Equity Linked Note Provisions
Not Applicable
36.
Fund Linked Note Provisions
Not Applicable
37.
Credit Linked Note Provisions
Not Applicable
38.
Dual Currency Note Provisions
Not Applicable
39.
Preference Share Linked Notes
Not Applicable
40.
Bond Linked Redemption Note
Not Applicable
Provisions
41.
Actively Managed Basket Linked
Not Applicable
Note Provisions
42.
Physical Delivery
Not Applicable
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
43.
(i)
New Global Note:
No
(ii)
Form of Notes:
Registered Notes
44.
Financial Centre(s) or other special
London and New York
provisions relating to payment dates:
45.
Relevant Renminbi Settlement
Not Applicable
Centre:
46.
Talons for future Coupons or
No
Receipts to be attached to Definitive
Notes (and dates on which such
Talons mature):
(Condition 1.06)
47.
Details relating to Partly Paid Notes:
Not Applicable
amount of each payment comprising
the Issue Price and date on which
each payment is to be made [and
consequences (if any) of failure to
pay, including any right of the Issuer
to forfeit the Notes and interest due on late payment]:
48.
Details relating to Instalment Notes:
Not Applicable
amount of each instalment
("Instalment Amounts"), date on
which each payment is to be made
("Instalment Dates"):
49.
Redenomination provisions:
Not Applicable
50.
Consolidation provisions:
Not Applicable
51.
Name and address of Calculation
Royal Bank of Canada, London Branch
Agent:
100 Bishopsgate
London, EC2N 4AA
52.
Name and address of RMB Rate
Not Applicable
Calculation Agent:
53.
Issuer access to the register of
Not Applicable
creditors (Sw. skuldboken) in respect
of Swedish Notes:
54. Other terms or special conditions:
The Maturity Date and any Optional Redemption Date are subject to adjustment for payment purposes only in accordance with the "Following Business Day Convention" (as defined in Condition 4.11) where the Business Days are London and New York.
55.
Exchange Date:
Not Applicable
56.
The Aggregate Principal Amount of
Not Applicable
the Notes issued has been translated
into U.S. dollars at the rate of
U.S.$1.00 = [ ], producing a sum of:
57.
Governing law of Notes (if other than
Not Applicable
the laws of the Province of Ontario
and the federal laws of Canada
applicable therein):
58.
Alternative Currency Payment:
Not Applicable
59.
Masse:
Not Applicable
PART B - OTHER INFORMATION
1. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING
Listing/Admission to trading:
Not Applicable
2. RATINGS
Ratings:
Not Applicable
3. INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE
Save for any fees payable to the Managers and as discussed in "Subscription and Sale", so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the issue of the Notes has an interest material to the issue.
4. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
- ISIN:
- Common Code:
- CFI:
- FISN:
- Other Identification Number:
- Any clearing system(s) other than Euroclear and Clearstream Luxembourg, their addresses and the relevant identification number(s):
- Delivery:
- Name(s) and address(es) of Initial Paying Agents, French Paying Agent, Registrar and Transfer Agents:
- Name(s) and addresses of additional Paying Agent(s), [Registrar and Transfer Agents] (if any):
XS2819149878
281914987
As set out on the website of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) or alternatively sourced from the responsible National Numbering Agency that assigned the ISIN
As set out on the website of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) or alternatively sourced from the responsible National Numbering Agency that assigned the ISIN
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Delivery against payment
Issuing and Paying Agent:
The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch
160 Queen Victoria Street
London
EC4V 4LA
England
Not Applicable
