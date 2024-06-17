Collared Floating Rate Notes

UNITED STATES FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS

You should review carefully the section in the accompanying product supplement entitled "United States Federal Income Tax Considerations," focusing particularly on the section entitled "-Tax Consequences to U.S. Holders-Notes Treated as Debt Instruments-Notes Treated as Variable Rate Debt Instruments." The following discussion, when read in combination with "United States Federal Income Tax Considerations" in the accompanying product supplement, constitutes the full opinion of our counsel, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, regarding the material U.S. federal income tax consequences of owning and disposing of the Notes. This discussion assumes that you purchased the Notes for cash in the original issuance at the stated issue price and does not address other circumstances specific to you. In the opinion of our counsel, which is based on representations provided by us, it is reasonable to treat the Notes for U.S. federal income tax purposes as Single Rate VRDIs (as defined in the accompanying product supplement) that are issued without original issue discount. You should consult your tax adviser regarding the U.S. federal income tax consequences of an investment in the Notes in your particular circumstances, as well as tax consequences arising under the laws of any state, local or non-U.S. taxing jurisdiction.

SUPPLEMENTAL PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION (CONFLICTS OF INTEREST)

After the initial offering of the Notes, the public offering price of the Notes may change.

RBCCM or another of its affiliates or agents may use this pricing supplement in the initial sale of the Notes. In addition, RBCCM or another of our affiliates may use this pricing supplement in a market-making transaction in the Notes after their initial sale. Unless we or our agent informs the purchaser otherwise in the confirmation of sale, this pricing supplement is being used in a market-makingtransaction.

For additional information about the settlement cycle of the Notes, see "Plan of Distribution" in the accompanying prospectus. For additional information as to the relationship between us and RBCCM, see the section "Plan of Distribution- Conflicts of Interest" in the accompanying prospectus.

VALIDITY OF THE NOTES

In the opinion of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, as Canadian counsel to the Bank, the issue and sale of the Notes has been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action of the Bank in conformity with the indenture, and when the Notes have been duly executed, authenticated and issued in accordance with the Indenture and delivered against payment therefor, the Notes will be validly issued and, to the extent validity of the Notes is a matter governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario or Québec, or the federal laws of Canada applicable therein, will be valid obligations of the Bank, subject to the following limitations: (i) the enforceability of the indenture may be limited by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act (Canada), the Winding-up and Restructuring Act (Canada) and bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, receivership, moratorium, arrangement or winding-up laws or other similar laws of general application affecting the enforcement of creditors' rights generally; (ii) the enforceability of the indenture is subject to general equitable principles, including the principle that the availability of equitable remedies, such as specific performance and injunction, may only be granted at the discretion of a court of competent jurisdiction; (iii) under applicable limitations statutes generally, including that the enforceability of the indenture will be subject to the limitations contained in the Limitations Act, 2002 (Ontario), and such counsel expresses no opinion as to whether a court may find any provision of the indenture to be unenforceable as an attempt to vary or exclude a limitation period under such applicable limitations statutes; (iv) rights to indemnity and contribution under the Notes or the indenture which may be limited by applicable law; and (v) courts in Canada are precluded from giving a judgment in any currency other than the lawful money of Canada and such judgment may be based on a rate of exchange in existence on a day other than the day of payment, as prescribed by the Currency Act (Canada). This opinion is given as of the date hereof and is limited to the laws of the Provinces of Ontario and Québec and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. In addition, this opinion is subject to customary assumptions about the trustee's authorization, execution and delivery of the indenture and the genuineness of signatures and to such counsel's reliance on the Bank and other sources as to certain factual matters, all as stated in the opinion letter of such counsel dated December 20, 2023, which has been filed as Exhibit 5.3 to the Bank's Form 6-K filed with the SEC dated December 20, 2023.

In the opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, as special United States products counsel to the Bank, when the Notes offered by this pricing supplement have been issued by the Bank pursuant to the indenture, the trustee has made, in accordance