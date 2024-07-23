Royal Bank of Canada Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Registration Statement No. 333-275898 Pricing Supplement Dated July 15, 2024 To the Prospectus Dated December 20, 2023 and Prospectus Supplement Dated December 20, 2023 $1,250,000,000 5.069% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes, Due July 23, 2027 Royal Bank of Canada The notes (the "Notes") are senior unsecured fixed rate/floating rate notes. Interest and the amount payable upon maturity of the Notes will be paid in cash as described in this pricing supplement. The Notes will be bail-inable notes (as defined in the accompanying prospectus supplement dated December 20, 2023) and subject to conversion in whole or in part - by means of a transaction or series of transactions and in one or more steps - into common shares of the Bank or any of its affiliates under subsection 39.2(2.3) of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation Act (the "CDIC Act") and to variation or extinguishment in consequence, and subject to the application of the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein in respect of the operation of the CDIC Act with respect to the Notes. We may, at our option, redeem the Notes at the applicable times and at the applicable redemption prices described under the caption "Specific Terms of the Notes-Optional Redemption" in this pricing supplement. There is no sinking fund for the Notes. All payments on the Notes are subject to our credit risk. The CUSIP number for the Notes is 78016HZX1. The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange. Investing in the Notes involves a number of risks. See "Risk Factors" on page P-6 of this pricing supplement and beginning on page S-3 of the prospectus supplement dated December 20, 2023. The Notes are unsecured and are not savings accounts or insured deposits of a bank. The Notes are not insured or guaranteed by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency or instrumentality of Canada or the United States. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined that this pricing supplement is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. Per Note Total Price to public 100.000% $ 1,250,000,000 Underwriting discount 0.100% $ 1,250,000 Proceeds to Royal Bank of Canada 99.900% $ 1,248,750,000 We will deliver the Notes in book-entry only form through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") (including through its indirect participants Euroclear, Clearstream and CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS")) on or about July 23, 2024, against payment in immediately available funds. Lead Managers and Joint Book Runners RBC Capital Markets Citigroup Wells Fargo Securities ANZ Securities KeyBanc Capital Markets NatWest Markets Santander

5.069% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes, Due July 23, 2027 Royal Bank of Canada TERMS OF THE NOTES We describe the basic features of the Notes in the sections of the prospectus dated December 20, 2023 called "Description of Debt Securities" and prospectus supplement dated December 20, 2023 called "Description of the Notes We May Offer," subject to and as modified by the provisions described below. Issuer: Royal Bank of Canada (the "Bank") Issue: Senior Global Medium-Term Notes, Series J Title of Series: 5.069% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes, due July 23, 2027 Principal Amount: US $1,250,000,000 Ranking: Senior Currency: U.S. Dollars Fixed Rate Period: From, and including, the Issue Date to, but excluding, July 23, 2026 Floating Rate Period: From, and including, July 23, 2026 to, but excluding, the Maturity Date Interest Rate: With respect to the Fixed Rate Period, the Notes will bear interest at the fixed rate of 5.069% per annum. With respect to the Floating Rate Period, the Notes will bear interest at a rate equal to the Base Rate plus the Spread payable and reset quarterly. Base Rate: USD Compounded SOFR Index Rate Spread: 0.790% Minimum Denominations: $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof Pricing Date: July 15, 2024 Issue Date: July 23, 2024 Maturity Date: July 23, 2027 CUSIP / ISIN / Common 78016HZX1 / US78016HZX15 / 286609112 Code: Interest Payment Dates: With respect to the Fixed Rate Period, semi-annually, on each July 23 and January 23, beginning January 23, 2025 and ending July 23, 2026, subject to the Payment Convention, as described below. With respect to the Floating Rate Period, quarterly on October 23, 2026, January 23, 2027, April 23, 2027 and the Maturity Date, subject to the modified following business day convention described below under "Payment Convention." Interest Period: The Notes will bear interest from and including each Interest Payment Date (or, in the case of the first Interest Period, the Issue Date) to, but excluding, the next Interest Payment Date (or, in the case of the final Interest Period, the redemption date or the Maturity Date) (each such period, an "Interest Period"), subject to the applicable business day convention described below under "Payment Convention." Record Dates for Interest The Business Day immediately preceding the related Interest Payment Date. Payments: P-2

5.069% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes, Due July 23, 2027 Royal Bank of Canada Interest Payment With respect to an Interest Period during the Floating Rate Period, the date that is two U.S. Government Securities Determination Date: Business Days before each Interest Payment Date (or in the final Interest Period, preceding the Maturity Date, or in the case of the redemption of any Notes, before the applicable redemption date). Observation Period: In respect of each Interest Period during the Floating Rate Period, the period from, and including, the date two U.S. Government Securities Business Days preceding the first date in such Interest Period to, but excluding, the date two U.S. Government Securities Business Days preceding the Interest Payment Date for such Interest Period (or in the final Interest Period, preceding the Maturity Date, or in the case of the redemption of any Notes, before the applicable redemption date). Payment Convention: With respect to an Interest Period relating to the Fixed Rate Period, if any Interest Payment Date falls on a day that is not a Business Day, the required payment of principal, premium, if any, and/or interest will be made on the next succeeding Business Day, and no additional interest will accrue in respect of the payment made on that next succeeding Business Day. With respect to an Interest Period relating to the Floating Rate Period, if any Interest Payment Date (other than the Maturity Date or any redemption date) would otherwise fall on a day that is not a Business Day, then the Interest Payment Date will be the next day that is a Business Day. However, if the next Business Day falls in the next calendar month, then the Interest Payment Date will be advanced to the next preceding day that is a Business Day. If the Maturity Date or any redemption date falls on a day that is not a Business Day, we will make the required payment of principal, premium, if any, and interest on the next succeeding Business Day, and no additional interest will accrue in respect of the payment made on that next succeeding Business Day. Business Day: Any weekday that is a U.S. Government Securities Business Day and is not a legal holiday in New York or Toronto and is not a date on which banking institutions in those cities are authorized or required by law or regulation to be closed. U.S. Government Any day except for a Saturday, a Sunday or a day on which the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Securities Business Day: Association recommends that the fixed income departments of its members be closed for the entire day for purposes of trading in U.S. government securities. Day Count Convention: With respect to Interest Periods during the Fixed Rate Period, 30 / 360. With respect to Interest Periods during the Floating Rate Period, Actual / 360. P-3

5.069% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes, Due July 23, 2027 Royal Bank of Canada Redemption at our Option: The Bank may redeem the Notes in three situations: First, the Bank may redeem the Notes at its option, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time prior to July 23, 2026 (the date that is one year prior to the Maturity Date). In this case, the Notes will be redeemed at a "make-whole" redemption price (expressed as a percentage of principal amount and rounded to three decimal places) equal to the greater of: (1) (a) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate described herein under "Specific Terms of the Notes-Optional Redemption" plus 10 basis points less (b) interest accrued to, but excluding, the date of redemption, and (2) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date. Notice of any redemption will be mailed (or otherwise transmitted in accordance with the depositary's procedures) not less than 5 days nor more than 30 days before the redemption date to each holder of Notes to be redeemed. See "Specific Terms of the Notes-Optional Redemption". Second, the Bank may redeem the Notes at its option, in whole but not in part, on July 23, 2026 (the date that is one year prior to the Maturity Date). In this case, the Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to but excluding the redemption date. Third, the Bank may redeem the Notes at its option, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time on or after June 23, 2027 (the date that is 30 days prior to the Maturity Date). In this case, the Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to but excluding the redemption date. Canadian Bail-in Powers The Notes are bail-inable notes. See "Specific Terms of the Notes-Agreement with Respect to the Exercise of Acknowledgment: Canadian Bail-in Powers". Repayment at Option of Not applicable. Holder: Lead Managers and Joint RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, ANZ Securities, Inc., Book Runners: KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., NatWest Markets Securities Inc. and Santander US Capital Markets LLC Calculation Agent: RBC Capital Markets, LLC Public Offering Price: 100.000% Underwriting Discount: 0.100% Clearance and Settlement: DTC (including through its indirect participants Euroclear, Clearstream and CDS, as described under "Ownership and Book-Entry Issuance" in the prospectus dated December 20, 2023). Listing: The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange or quotation system. P-4

5.069% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes, Due July 23, 2027 Royal Bank of Canada Terms Incorporated in the All of the terms appearing on pages P-2,P-3,P-4 and P-5 under the caption "Terms of the Notes" of this pricing Master Note: supplement and the terms appearing under the caption "Specific Terms of the Notes" below. The Notes are part of a series of senior debt securities of the Bank entitled "Senior Global Medium-Term Notes, Series J." The Notes will have the CUSIP No. 78016HZX1, the ISIN No. US78016HZX15 and the Common Code No. 286609112 P-5

5.069% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes, Due July 23, 2027 Royal Bank of Canada RISK FACTORS An investment in the Notes is subject to the risks described below, as well as the risks described under "Risk Factors" in the accompanying prospectus, dated December 20, 2023, and the accompanying prospectus supplement, dated December 20, 2023. The Notes are not secured debt. You should carefully consider whether the Notes are suited to your particular circumstances. This pricing supplement should be read together with the accompanying prospectus, dated December 20, 2023, and the accompanying prospectus supplement, dated December 20, 2023. The information in the accompanying prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement is supplemented by, and to the extent inconsistent therewith replaced and superseded by, the information in this pricing supplement. This section describes certain significant risks relating to an investment in the Notes. We urge you to read the following information about these risks, together with the other information in this pricing supplement and the accompanying prospectus and accompanying prospectus supplement, before investing in the Notes. Investors Are Subject to Our Credit Risk, and Market Perceptions About Our Creditworthiness May Adversely Affect the Market Value of the Notes. Investors are dependent on our ability to pay all amounts due on the Notes on the interest payment dates and at maturity, and, therefore, investors are subject to our credit risk and to changes in the market's view of our creditworthiness. Any decrease in the market's view on or confidence in our creditworthiness is likely to adversely affect the market value of the Notes. The Market Value of the Notes May Be Influenced by Unpredictable Factors. The market value of your Notes may fluctuate between the date you purchase them and the Maturity Date. Several factors, many of which are beyond our control, will influence the market value of the Notes. Factors that may influence the market value of the Notes include: supply and demand for the Notes, including inventory positions with the underwriters or any other market-maker;

market-maker; interest rates in the market and expectations about future interest rates;

the creditworthiness of the Bank;

the time remaining to the maturity of the Notes; and

economic, financial, political, regulatory or judicial events that affect financial markets generally. The Notes Will Not Be Listed on Any Securities Exchange or Quotation System and Secondary Trading May Be Limited. The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange or quotation system. Therefore, there may be little or no secondary market for the Notes. The underwriters may, but are not obligated to, make a market in the Notes. Even if there is a secondary market, it may not provide enough liquidity to allow you to trade or sell the Notes easily. Because we do not expect that other broker-dealers will participate significantly in the secondary market for the Notes, the price at which you may be able to trade your Notes is likely to depend on the price, if any, at which the underwriters are willing to transact. If at any time the underwriters were not to make a market in the Notes, it is likely that there would be no secondary market for the Notes. Accordingly, you should be willing to hold your Notes to maturity. We or Our Designee Will Make Determinations with respect to the Notes. We or our designee will make certain determinations with respect to the Notes as further described under the caption "Specific Terms of the Notes." In addition, if a Benchmark Transition Event and its related Benchmark Replacement Date have occurred, we or our designee will make certain determinations with respect to the Notes in our or our designee's sole discretion as further described under the section "Description of the Notes We May Offer-InterestRates-SOFR Index Notes" in the accompanying prospectus supplement, dated December 20, 2023. Any of these determinations may adversely affect the value of the Notes, the return on the Notes and the price at which you can sell such Notes. Moreover, certain determinations may require the exercise of discretion and the making of subjective judgments, such as with respect to the USD Compounded SOFR Index (as defined in the accompanying prospectus supplement dated December 20, 2023) or the occurrence or non-occurrence of a Benchmark Transition Event and any Benchmark Replacement Conforming Changes (as defined in the accompanying prospectus supplement dated December 20, 2023). These potentially subjective determinations may adversely affect the value of the Notes, the return on the Notes and the price at which you can sell such Notes. For further information regarding these types of determinations, see "Description of the Notes We May Offer-InterestRates-SOFR Index Notes" in the accompanying prospectus supplement, dated December 20, 2023. P-6

5.069% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes, Due July 23, 2027 Royal Bank of Canada SPECIFIC TERMS OF THE NOTES Please note that in this section entitled "Specific Terms of the Notes," references to "holders" mean those who own Notes registered in their own names, on the books that we or the trustee maintain for this purpose, and not those who own beneficial interests in Notes registered in street name or in Notes issued in book-entry form through DTC or another depositary. Owners of beneficial interests in the Notes should read the section entitled "Description of the Notes We May Offer-Legal Ownership" in the accompanying prospectus supplement, dated December 20, 2023, and "Ownership and Book-Entry Issuance" in the accompanying prospectus, dated December 20, 2023. The Notes are part of a series of senior debt securities entitled "Senior Global Medium-Term Notes, Series J," that we may issue under our senior indenture, dated as of October 23, 2003, between the Bank and The Bank of New York Mellon, as successor to the corporate trust business of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as trustee, as supplemented by a first supplemental indenture, dated as of July 21, 2006, by a second supplemental indenture, dated as of February 28, 2007, by a third supplemental indenture, dated as of September 7, 2018, by a fourth supplemental indenture, dated as of June 22, 2023, by a fifth supplemental indenture, dated as of June 22, 2023, and by a sixth supplemental indenture, dated as of July 23, 2024 and as further amended, from time to time (the "indenture"). The Notes are described in the accompanying prospectus supplement. This pricing supplement summarizes financial and other terms that apply to the Notes. We describe terms that apply generally to all Series J Medium-Term Notes in "Description of the Notes We May Offer" in the accompanying prospectus supplement. The terms described in this pricing supplement, and should be read in conjunction with, those described in the accompanying prospectus and accompanying prospectus supplement and, if the terms described here are inconsistent with those described there, the terms described here are controlling. Please note that the information about the price to the public and the net proceeds to the Bank on the front cover of this pricing supplement relates only to the initial sale of the Notes. If you have purchased the Notes in a market-making transaction after the initial sale, information about the price and date of sale to you will be provided in a separate confirmation of sale. In addition to the terms described on the front and inside cover of this pricing supplement, the following specific terms will apply to the Notes: Interest During the period from, and including, the Issue Date to, but excluding, July 23, 2026 (the "Fixed Rate Period"), the Notes will bear interest at the fixed rate of 5.069% per annum. During the Fixed Rate Period, interest will be payable semi-annually, on each July 23 and January 23, beginning January 23, 2025 and ending July 23, 2026. If any Interest Payment Date with respect to the Fixed Rate Period falls on a day that is not a Business Day, the required payment of principal, premium, if any, and/or interest will be made on the next succeeding Business Day, and no additional interest will accrue in respect of the payment made on that next succeeding Business Day. During the period from, and including, July 23, 2026 to, but excluding, the Maturity Date (the "Floating Rate Period"), the interest rate on the Notes for each period will be equal to USD Compounded SOFR Index plus a Spread of 79 basis points. Interest will be payable quarterly in arrears on October 23, 2026, January 23, 2027, April 23, 2027 and the Maturity Date, subject to the modified following business day convention as described under the section "Description of the Notes We May Offer-InterestRates-Interest Payment Dates" in the accompanying prospectus supplement dated December 20, 2023, except as otherwise described herein. The interest rate on the Notes will be calculated as described for SOFR Index Notes in the section "Description of the Notes We May Offer-InterestRates-SOFR Index Notes" in the accompanying prospectus supplement, dated December 20, 2023, provided that the definition of SOFR IndexStart is hereby replaced in its entirety with the following "SOFR IndexStart = For interest periods other than the initial interest period during the Floating Rate Period, the SOFR Index value on the preceding interest determination date (i.e., the day that is two U.S. Government Securities Business Days preceding the first date of the relevant interest period), and, for the initial interest period during the Floating Rate Period, the SOFR Index value on the date that is two U.S. Government Securities Business Days before the first day of such initial interest period;" P-7

5.069% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes, Due July 23, 2027 Royal Bank of Canada Defeasance There shall be no defeasance, full or covenant, applicable to the Notes. Payment at Maturity At maturity you will receive an amount equal to the principal of your Notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest. Manner of Payment and Delivery Any payment on the Notes at maturity will be made to accounts designated by you and approved by us, or at the office of the trustee in New York City, but only when the Notes are surrendered to the trustee at that office. We also may make any payment in accordance with the applicable procedures of the depositary. Calculation Agent Please note that RBC Capital Markets, LLC is currently serving as the calculation agent for the Notes. We may change the calculation agent for the Notes at any time without notice and RBC Capital Markets, LLC may resign as calculation agent at any time upon sixty (60) days' written notice to the Bank. Agreement with Respect to the Exercise of Canadian Bail-in Powers By its acquisition of an interest in any Note, each holder or beneficial owner of that Note is deemed to (i) agree to be bound, in respect of that Note, by the CDIC Act, including the conversion of that Note, in whole or in part - by means of a transaction or series of transactions and in one or more steps - into common shares of the Bank or any of its affiliates under subsection 39.2(2.3) of the CDIC Act and the variation or extinguishment of that Note in consequence, and by the application of the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein in respect of the operation of the CDIC Act with respect to that Note; (ii) attorn and submit to the jurisdiction of the courts in the Province of Ontario with respect to the CDIC Act and those laws; (iii) have represented and warranted to the Bank that the Bank has not directly or indirectly provided financing to the holder for the express purpose of investing in the Note; and (iv) acknowledge and agree that the terms referred to in paragraphs (i) and (ii), above, are binding on that holder or beneficial owner despite any provisions in the indenture or that Note, any other law that governs that Note and any other agreement, arrangement or understanding between that holder or beneficial owner and the Bank with respect to that Note. Holders and beneficial owners of any Note will have no further rights in respect of that Note to the extent that Note is converted in a bail-in conversion, other than those provided under the bail-in regime, and by its acquisition of an interest in any Note, each holder or beneficial owner of that Note is deemed to irrevocably consent to the converted portion of the principal amount of that Note and any accrued and unpaid interest thereon being deemed paid in full by the Bank by the issuance of common shares of the Bank (or, if applicable, any of its affiliates) upon the occurrence of a bail-in conversion, which bail-in conversion will occur without any further action on the part of that holder or beneficial owner or the trustee; provided that, for the avoidance of doubt, this consent will not limit or otherwise affect any rights that holders or beneficial owners may have under the bail-in regime. See "Description of Notes We May Offer―Special Provisions Related to Bail-inable Notes" in the accompanying prospectus supplement dated December 20, 2023 for a description of provisions applicable to the Notes as a result of Canadian bail-in powers. Optional Redemption The Bank may redeem the Notes in three situations: First, the Bank may redeem the Notes at its option, in whole or in part at any time and from time to time prior to July 23, 2026 (the date that is one year prior to the Maturity Date). In this case, the Notes will be redeemed at a "make-whole" redemption price (expressed as a percentage of principal amount and rounded to three decimal places) equal to the greater of: 1. (a) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate plus 10 basis points less (b) interest accrued to, but excluding, the date of redemption, and P-8

5.069% Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes, Due July 23, 2027 Royal Bank of Canada 2. 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date. Second, the Bank may redeem the Notes at its option, in whole but not in part on July 23, 2026 (the date that is one year prior to the Maturity Date). In this case, the Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to but excluding the redemption date. Third, the Bank may redeem the Notes at its option, in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time on or after June 23, 2027, (the date that is 30 days prior to the Maturity Date). In this case, the Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to but excluding the redemption date. "Treasury Rate" means, with respect to any redemption date, the yield determined by the Bank in accordance with the following two paragraphs. The Treasury Rate shall be determined by the Bank after 4:15 p.m., New York City time (or after such time as yields on U.S. government securities are posted daily by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System), on the third Business Day preceding the redemption date based upon the yield or yields for the most recent day that appear after such time on such day in the most recent statistical release published by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System designated as "Selected Interest Rates (Daily) - H.15" (or any successor designation or publication) ("H.15") under the caption "U.S. government securities-Treasury constant maturities-Nominal" (or any successor caption or heading) ("H.15 TCM"). In determining the Treasury Rate, the Bank shall select, as applicable: (1) the yield for the Treasury constant maturity on H.15 exactly equal to the period from the redemption date to the maturity date of the Notes (the "Remaining Life"); or (2) if there is no such Treasury constant maturity on H.15 exactly equal to the Remaining Life, the two yields - one yield corresponding to the Treasury constant maturity on H.15 immediately shorter than and one yield corresponding to the Treasury constant maturity on H.15 immediately longer than the Remaining Life - and shall interpolate to the maturity date of the Notes on a straight-line basis (using the actual number of days) using such yields and rounding the result to three decimal places; or (3) if there is no such Treasury constant maturity on H.15 shorter than or longer than the Remaining Life, the yield for the single Treasury constant maturity on H.15 closest to the Remaining Life. For purposes of this paragraph, the applicable Treasury constant maturity or maturities on H.15 shall be deemed to have a maturity date equal to the relevant number of months or years, as applicable, of such Treasury constant maturity from the redemption date. If on the third Business Day preceding the redemption date H.15 TCM is no longer published, the Bank shall calculate the Treasury Rate based on the rate per annum equal to the semi-annual equivalent yield to maturity at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, on the second Business Day preceding such redemption date of the United States Treasury security maturing on, or with a maturity that is closest to, the maturity date of the Notes, as applicable. If there is no United States Treasury security maturing on the maturity date of the Notes but there are two or more United States Treasury securities with a maturity date equally distant from the maturity date of the Notes, one with a maturity date preceding the maturity date of the Notes and one with a maturity date following the maturity date of the Notes, the Bank shall select the United States Treasury security with a maturity date preceding the maturity date of the Notes. If there are two or more United States Treasury securities maturing on the maturity date of the Notes or two or more United States Treasury securities meeting the criteria of the preceding sentence, the Bank shall select from among these two or more United States Treasury securities the United States Treasury security that is trading closest to par based upon the average of the bid and asked prices for such United States Treasury securities at 11:00 a.m., New York City time. In determining the Treasury Rate in accordance with the terms of this paragraph, the semi- annual yield to maturity of the applicable United States Treasury security shall be based upon the average of the bid and asked prices (expressed as a percentage of principal amount) at 11:00 a.m., New York City time, of such United States Treasury security, and rounded to three decimal places. The Bank's actions and determinations in determining the redemption price shall be conclusive and binding for all purposes, absent manifest error. P-9