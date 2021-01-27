Royal Bank of Canada : Women of Influence Launches the Name Her, Nominate Her Campaign as the 29th Annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards Call for Nominations Officially Open

TORONTO, January 27, 2021 - RBC and Women of Influence are announcing the call for nominations for the 2021 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. This year's Name Her, Nominate Her campaign marks the 29th year of the awards which provide national recognition to Canada's most accomplished and impactful women entrepreneurs, whose successful businesses contribute significantly to the local, national and global economy.

The events of this past year have created incredible challenges for all entrepreneurs, with studies showing that women in particular have been hardest hit by the global pandemic. According to a recent report from the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub (WEKH), '...COVID-19 has amplified structural barriers...affected women entrepreneurs more than men...and Indigenous, racialized and other diverse entrepreneurs most of all.'1 This year, it's more important than ever to elevate the women entrepreneurs in our communities who continue to invest it all, demonstrating remarkable resilience and innovation in the face of all obstacles. It's time to recognize their work in front of a national audience - and a nomination is the first step.

'Despite the tremendous challenges Canadian businesses have faced in the last year, we've seen an incredible show of entrepreneurial spirit, leadership and resilience among women entrepreneurs to protect and strengthen our business and local communities,' says Greg Grice, Executive Vice President, Business Financial Services, RBC. 'There are countless inspiring stories of women business leaders who have been critical voices, and forces of change and innovation in this critical time. As we turn the page to a new year, RBC is proud to continue our efforts to nominate and celebrate their stories through the 2021 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards program in partnership with Women of Influence.'

Since its inception, close to 50,000 women have been nominated for the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards and over 190 Awards have been presented for outstanding entrepreneurial achievement. Each of these prestigious awards is tailored to recognize women from all sectors of the economy and at all stages of business growth. They include: Ones to Watch Award, Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub Micro-Business Award, Start-Up Award, RBC Momentum Award, Social Change Award: Regional Impact, Social Change Award: National/International Impact, Innovation Award, and Excellence Award.

'After one of the most challenging years for an entrepreneur, we're excited to shine a spotlight on the countless women who have overcome adversity and redefined what success looks like,' says Alicia Skalin, Co-CEO, Women of Influence. 'We are calling on all corporations, organizations, and individuals alike to champion the 'Name Her, Nominate Her' movement and help pay it forward to the business owners who have turned challenges into opportunities and deserve recognition.'

Nominate here: http://www.womenofinfluence.ca/rbc-cwea .

1 The State of Women's Entrepreneurship in Canada 2020 , Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub (WEKH)

