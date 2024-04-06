April 5 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada on Friday said it appointed Katherine Gibson as interim Chief Financial Officer following the termination of Nadine Ahn. (Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|139.1 CAD
|+1.71%
|+1.82%
|+3.81%
|02:53am
|Royal Bank of Canada fires CFO over undisclosed relationship
|RE
|02:47am
|Royal Bank of Canada Fires CFO After Investigation
|DJ
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|139.1 CAD
|+1.71%
|+1.82%
|143B
|1.358 CAD
|+0.31%
|+0.35%
|-
|0.7355 USD
|-0.38%
|-0.42%
|-
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.81%
|143B
|+16.08%
|564B
|+10.22%
|291B
|+3.93%
|243B
|+16.62%
|201B
|+8.72%
|165B
|+3.44%
|157B
|+0.93%
|152B
|-9.34%
|139B
|+5.58%
|131B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Royal Bank of Canada - Toronto S.E.
- News Royal Bank of Canada
- Royal Bank of Canada appoints Katherine Gibson as interim CFO