Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution. Its business includes Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Investor Services, Capital Markets and Insurance. The Personal & Commercial Banking comprises its personal banking operations and certain retail investment businesses in Canada, the Caribbean and United States, as well as its commercial and corporate banking operations in Canada and the Caribbean. Wealth Management provides a full suite of investment, trust and other wealth management solutions and businesses. Capital Markets provides public and private companies, institutional investors, governments and central banks globally with a range of capital markets products and services across its two main business lines, Corporate and Investment Banking and Global Markets. Insurance offers a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth and reinsurance advice and solutions, and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business and group clients.

Sector Banks