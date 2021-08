Canada's largest lender by market value reported overall net income of C$4.3 billion ($3.41 billion), or C$2.97 per share, in the three months ended July 31, up from C$3.2 billion, or C$2.20 per share, a year ago, and compared with analysts' expectations of C$2.63 per share.

($1 = 1.2598 Canadian dollars)

