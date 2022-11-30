Advanced search
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:31 2022-11-30 pm EST
131.84 CAD   -1.44%
12:18pRoyal Bank of Canada buys HSBC Bank Canada for GBP8 billion
AN
11:34aGlobal markets live: Apple, Tesla, Boeing, HP, Intuit...
MS
10:36aDBRS Reviews Royal Bank of Canada's Purchase of HSBC Bank Canada
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Royal Bank of Canada buys HSBC Bank Canada for GBP8 billion

11/30/2022 | 12:18pm EST
(Alliance News) - Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday said it has entered an agreement to acquire HSBC Bank Canada, in a move to position itself as the bank of choice for globally connected clients.

The Toronto-headquartered bank is due to acquire 100% of the common shares of HSBC Bank Canada for an all-cash purchase price of CAD13.5 billion, around GBP8.36 billion. All of the bank's earnings from June 30 through close will accrue to RBC.

President and Chief Executive Officer of RBC, Dave McKay, said the purchase added a complementary business and client base to its pre-existing platform.

"This also positions us as the bank of choice for commercial clients with international needs, newcomers to Canada and affluent clients who need global banking and wealth management capabilities. It will help us better serve global clients looking to invest and grow in Canada," McKay said.

At September 30, HSBC Bank Canada had USD134 billion in assets, around 130 branches and 4,200 full-time equivalent employees.

In other news, Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday also released its results for the financial year.

For the twelve months that ended October 31, the bank reported net income of CAD3.38 billion, up from CAD3.14 billion a year prior.

Meanwhile, diluted earnings per share stood at CAD9.61, versus CAD8.85 in the previous fiscal year.

The bank said that its "excellent performance in all of the business segments" was driven by revenue growth, which contributed to these increases even with the higher provisions for credit losses that were recorded to reflect a less favourable macroeconomic outlook in the second half of the year.

For the year, the bank reported income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes of CAD4.42 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase driven by revenue growth in all of the business segments.

Its CET1 ratio under Basel III was recorded at 12.7%, up from 12.4% the previous year, while its loan book stood at CAD206.74 billion, up 13% from CAD182.69 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada shares were trading 1.0% lower at CAD132.47 in Toronto on Wednesday.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
A10 NETWORKS, INC. 1.00% 18.24 Delayed Quote.8.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.73814 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.12% 509.7 Delayed Quote.13.74%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -1.46% 131.84 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.32% 1.35459 Delayed Quote.6.78%
Financials
Sales 2022 48 673 M 35 724 M 35 724 M
Net income 2022 15 611 M 11 458 M 11 458 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 185 B 136 B 136 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 88 541
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadine Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-0.36%136 097
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.16%400 558
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.84%296 830
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.82%205 825
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.85%181 265
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.59%152 789