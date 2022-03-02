Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -  03/22 01:38:02 pm
138.71 CAD   +0.95%
01:26pRoyal Bank of Canada lifts prime rate to 2.7% after central bank hike
RE
12:23pRoyal Bank Increases Prime Rate by 25 Basis Points to 2.7% From 2.45%, Effective March 3
MT
12:16pRBC Royal Bank increases prime rate
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Bank of Canada lifts prime rate to 2.7% after central bank hike

03/02/2022 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Financial institutions in the financial district of Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada will increase its prime rate to 2.7% from 2.45%, Canada's biggest bank said on Wednesday, after the central bank raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points.

The increase in the prime rate, which variable-rate mortgages are tied to, will take effect on Thursday, the lender said.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked interest rates for the first time since October 2018, to 0.50% from a record-low 0.25%, and said they would need to rise further despite increased uncertainty following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Variable-rate mortgages have grown in popularity among home owners, thanks to the widest gap https://www.ratehub.ca/historical-mortgage-rates-widget between them and fixed rates -- which have been climbing alongside bond yields that have risen in anticipation of tighter central bank policies -- in 3-1/2 years.

Variable loans made up 28% of outstanding mortgages in December, the highest proportion since at least 2016, central bank data show. They have accounted for over half of new mortgages since July and were at 55% in December, the highest level since the Bank of Canada began tracking the data in 2013.

"More Canadians selected variable rate mortgages this past year," said James Laird, co-founder of mortgage rate comparison website Ratehub.ca. "We can expect more Canadians' rates to go up and for their mortgage payment to be affected than in a typical rising rate environment."

Still, the 25-basis-point increase in prime rates is unlikely to have a significant impact on housing demand, Laird said.

Rate hikes are more likely to bite when they rise 1 to 1.25 percentage points, although supply constraints and immigration-driven population growth mean the housing market is still unlikely to turn in favor of buyers, he said.

Higher mortgage rates, however, are good news for lenders, as they are expected to yield a much-awaited improvement in bank margins, which have been under pressure due to low interest rates.

Canadian banks cut their prime rates to the lowest level in a decade in March 2020 as governments imposed lockdowns and restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Easy credit has fueled a housing boom, with the average price surging 21% in January from a year earlier to a record.

Mortgages have accounted for nearly 90% of new credit since 2016, and lifted household debt to 177% of disposable income, according to Statistics Canada, making the country one of the 10 most indebted populations among nations in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Canada's central bank and financial regulator have repeatedly cited housing market imbalances and high household debt as the main financial vulnerabilities facing the country.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Nichola Saminather


© Reuters 2022
All news about ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
01:26pRoyal Bank of Canada lifts prime rate to 2.7% after central bank hike
RE
12:23pRoyal Bank Increases Prime Rate by 25 Basis Points to 2.7% From 2.45%, Effective March ..
MT
12:16pRBC Royal Bank increases prime rate
AQ
09:49aRoyal Bank of Canada Highlights ESG Initiatives, Efforts to Promote Diversity, Inclusio..
MT
09:03aRBC publishes 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Performance Report, Task ..
AQ
03/01RBC's BoC Preview, 4th of 4; Not Enough Juice to Pay the March 2 Meeting
MT
03/01RBC's BoC Preview, 3rd of 4; Market Dislocations Not Severe Enough To Sideline the BoC
MT
03/01RBC's BoC Preview, 2nd of 4; Fundamentals Add Pressure To Hike Rates
MT
03/01RBC Canada Rates Strategy, BoC Preview, 1st of 4; Markets Questioning a Hike Tomorrow
MT
03/01WRAPUP 2-Canada's Scotiabank, BMO join rivals in beating profit expectations
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 49 593 M 39 072 M 39 072 M
Net income 2022 15 822 M 12 465 M 12 465 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 195 B 154 B 153 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 85 211
Free-Float -
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 137,40 CAD
Average target price 150,54 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President & Chief Executive Officer
Nadine Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA2.35%153 351
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.45%402 911
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.54%342 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.3.14%202 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.81%191 834