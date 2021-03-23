Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Royal Bank of Canada    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Bank of Canada : Bank of Canada sees signs of more housing market investment activity -deputy governor interview

03/23/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada has anecdotal evidence and limited data that shows investment activity and home flipping is rising in certain Canadian housing markets, a deputy governor told Reuters on Tuesday.

In some cities "we have data on investment purpose, versus living-in purpose ... we have data on how long before it went back on the market. Those things ... they indicate a lot more investment activity, a lot more flipping," deputy governor Toni Gravelle said in an interview.

The central bank is doing a lot of analysis on housing, some of which may be ready in time for the Monetary Policy Report in April, but is likely to be more of a focus in the May Financial System Review, Gravelle said. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
05:50pROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : Bank of Canada sees signs of more housing market investm..
RE
05:30aFINANCIAL OPTIMISM DURING THE PANDEM : Canadians discovering true value of advic..
AQ
03/22CANADA ECONOMICS : RBC Canadian Rates Strategy
MT
03/19ROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : Neil McLaughlin of RBC to Speak at National Bank Financi..
AQ
03/18RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC  : . announces maturity date of RBC Target 2021 ..
AQ
03/16Bank of Canada seen cutting bond purchases in April as peak issuance passes
RE
03/12Canada Stocks Rally To Close At Fresh Record Closing High; BNN TV Cites Bank ..
MT
03/12TSX BRIEF : Looks Set For a Record Closing Highs, Despite Earlier Rally In GoCs ..
MT
03/12TSX BRIEF : May Be Set To Close Only Flat To Modestly Higher, But That Is More T..
MT
03/12ROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 49 057 M 38 975 M 38 975 M
Net income 2021 13 907 M 11 049 M 11 049 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 165 B 132 B 131 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 84 030
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 121,64 CAD
Last Close Price 115,98 CAD
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA10.89%132 873
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.81%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.25%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.53%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.68%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ