Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Bank of Canada : RBC signs Human Rights Campaign Business Statement on U.S. Anti-LGBTQ State Legislation

04/22/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 - The Royal Bank of Canada ('RBC') has joined over 80 major companies in signing a business statement prepared by the Human Rights Campaign in opposition to harmful legislation aimed at restricting the access of LGBTQ people in society, specifically with regard to laws that would affect access to medical care for transgender people, parental rights, social and family services, student sports and access to public facilities such as restrooms.

At RBC, we remain steadfast in our commitment and focus on diversity and inclusion and will continue to advocate for a more inclusive workplace and society, which is an essential component in fulfilling our mission to helping our clients thrive and communities prosper.

Read the full statement.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

For more information, please contact:
Cody Pan, Manager, Corporate Communications, 347-899-0546

Disclaimer

RBC - Royal Bank of Canada published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 15:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
11:05aROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : RBC signs Human Rights Campaign Business Statement on U...
PU
10:05aTSX opens lower as oil stocks weigh
RE
08:57aROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : Update on RBC's Canada Supply Preview, 4th of 4 Parts
MT
08:51aROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : Update on RBC's Canada Supply Preview, 3rd of 4 Parts
MT
08:45aROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : Update on RBC's Canada Supply Preview, 2nd of 4 Parts
MT
08:39aROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : RBC's Canada Supply Preview, 1st of 4 Parts
MT
04/21ROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : Desjardins On the Implications of Today's BoC Update
MT
04/21NATIONAL BANK WITH BOC POLICY MONITO : A 2022 Rate Hike On the Horizon"
MT
04/21ROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : Update on RBC's Canadian Rates Strategy on the Bank of C..
MT
04/21ROYAL BANK OF CANADA  : The Notion Of Gross Fault Unpacked By Quebec Courts
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 49 076 M 39 219 M 39 219 M
Net income 2021 13 863 M 11 079 M 11 079 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 165 B 132 B 132 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 84 030
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 122,86 CAD
Last Close Price 116,04 CAD
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rod Bolger Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Patricia Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA10.95%133 018
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.47%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.75%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.36%283 434
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%211 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.34%205 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ