Royal Bank of Canada : RBC signs Human Rights Campaign Business Statement on U.S. Anti-LGBTQ State Legislation

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 - The Royal Bank of Canada ('RBC') has joined over 80 major companies in signing a business statement prepared by the Human Rights Campaign in opposition to harmful legislation aimed at restricting the access of LGBTQ people in society, specifically with regard to laws that would affect access to medical care for transgender people, parental rights, social and family services, student sports and access to public facilities such as restrooms.

At RBC, we remain steadfast in our commitment and focus on diversity and inclusion and will continue to advocate for a more inclusive workplace and society, which is an essential component in fulfilling our mission to helping our clients thrive and communities prosper.

Read the full statement.

