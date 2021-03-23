Royal Bank of Canada : REFILE-Bank of Canada sees signs of more housing market investment activity -deputy governor interview

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada has anecdotal evidence and limited data that shows investment activity and home flipping is rising in certain Canadian housing markets, a deputy governor told Reuters on Tuesday.

In some cities "we have data on investment purpose, versus living-in purpose ... we have data on how long before it went back on the market. Those things ... they (would) indicate a lot more investment activity, a lot more flipping," deputy governor Toni Gravelle said in an interview.

The central bank is doing a lot of analysis on housing, some of which may be ready in time for the Monetary Policy Report in April, but is likely to be more of a focus in the May Financial System Review, Gravelle said. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)