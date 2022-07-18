Log in
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:38 2022-07-18 am EDT
121.64 CAD   +2.54%
07/15Royal Bank of Canada Weighs Options for European Custody Unit
MT
07/15RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for July 2022
AQ
07/15Warehouse REIT Draws $75 Million From Revolver To Fund UK Property Acquisition
MT
Royal Bank of Canada on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

07/18/2022 | 11:20am EDT
Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is currently at $93.93, up $2.81 or 3.08%


--On pace for largest percent increase since June 1, 2020, when it rose 3.84%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 3.12% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending May 31, 2022, when it rose 3.76%

--Down 2.98% month-to-date

--Down 11.5% year-to-date

--Down 20.93% from its all-time closing high of $118.79 on Jan. 18, 2022

--Down 4.71% from 52 weeks ago (July 19, 2021), when it closed at $98.57

--Down 20.93% from its 52-week closing high of $118.79 on Jan. 18, 2022

--Up 3.12% from its 52-week closing low of $91.09 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $94.11

--Up 3.28% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 4.38%


All data as of 11:02:39 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1119ET

07/14Royal Bank of Canada on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/14AMANCIO ORTEGA : Zara founder Ortega in talks to buy $500-million New York skyscraper
RE
07/14Royal Bank of Canada Appoints BCE CEO Mirko Bibic to Board of Directors
MT
07/14BCE AND RBC BRIEF : BCE CEO Mirko Bibic To Be Appointed to Board of Directors of RBC; Will..
MT
07/13Mirko Bibic to be appointed to the Board of Directors of Royal Bank of Canada
AQ
07/13Royal Bank of Canada Appoints Mirko Bibic to Its Board of Directors, Effective August 1..
CI
07/13Bank of Canada's jumbo rate hike set to slow lenders' earnings growth
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 48 837 M 37 521 M 37 521 M
Net income 2022 15 723 M 12 080 M 12 080 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 166 B 128 B 128 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 86 007
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 118,63 CAD
Average target price 143,74 CAD
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadine Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-11.18%127 791
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 865
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 005