Royal Bank of Canada on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is currently at $93.93, up $2.81 or 3.08%

--On pace for largest percent increase since June 1, 2020, when it rose 3.84%

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 3.12% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending May 31, 2022, when it rose 3.76%

--Down 2.98% month-to-date

--Down 11.5% year-to-date

--Down 20.93% from its all-time closing high of $118.79 on Jan. 18, 2022

--Down 4.71% from 52 weeks ago (July 19, 2021), when it closed at $98.57

--Up 3.12% from its 52-week closing low of $91.09 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $94.11

--Up 3.28% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 4.38%

All data as of 11:02:39 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

