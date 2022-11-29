Advanced search
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:11 2022-11-29 pm EST
133.02 CAD   -0.14%
02:17pTrending: Royal Bank of Canada to Buy HSBC Bank Canada for C$13.5 Billion
DJ
01:57pSector Update: Financial Stocks Hanging on for Modest Gains
MT
12:56pBarclays' Comments on Royal Bank's Acquisition
MT
Trending: Royal Bank of Canada to Buy HSBC Bank Canada for C$13.5 Billion

11/29/2022 | 02:17pm EST
14:01 ET -- Royal Bank of Canada is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The bank said it will acquire the Canadian unit of the British banking and financial services giant HSBC Holdings PLC for 13.5 billion Canadian dollars ($10 billion). HSBC Bank Canada has about C$134 billion in assets as of Sept. 30 with 130 branches and 4,200 full-time equivalent employees. Royal Bank says the acquisition builds on its core domestic retail business and expands international product capabilities. The deal is expected to be about 6% EPS accretive relative to 2024 consensus estimates for Royal Bank. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.74% 0.73573 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 4.44% 510.3 Delayed Quote.8.90%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.16% 133.02 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.72% 1.35877 Delayed Quote.6.14%
Financials
Sales 2022 48 673 M 36 192 M 36 192 M
Net income 2022 15 611 M 11 608 M 11 608 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 185 B 136 B 137 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 88 541
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 133,21 CAD
Average target price 139,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadine Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-0.77%137 303
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%394 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%295 707
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.09%200 564
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.08%179 017
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 450