  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Royal Bank of Canada
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY   CA7800871021

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

(RY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:34 2022-10-14 pm EDT
122.09 CAD   +0.06%
12:13pWall Street hires more bankers despite economic gloom
RE
08:06aCanada Home Sales Drop 3.9% in September -- Update
DJ
10/13Futures up on higher gold, crude prices; U.S. inflation data awaited
RE
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street hires more bankers despite economic gloom

10/14/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
The Empire State Building and One World Trade Center rise above Manhattan as seen from an apartment in the Central Park Tower building as the building celebrates its topping out in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - When Jamie Dimon was asked by an analyst on Friday if his bank would wait to hire employees for lower pay as the economy slows, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co had a blunt answer: "No."

The largest U.S. lender's workforce swelled 9% to 288,474 in the third quarter from a year earlier as it added staff in its consumer, investment banking and asset and wealth management businesses. Compensation expenses rose 16% to $10.5 billion.

Dimon isn't alone. Citigroup Inc increased its headcount to 238,000, up 8% from a year earlier, while its compensation and benefits rose 11%, according to results also released on Friday."We continue to invest in building out our teams for long-term growth opportunities, including health care, technology and energy," Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said. "And I'm really pleased with the high-caliber bankers who are attracted to both our platform and our culture."

While Wall Street powerhouse Morgan Stanley boosted its ranks by 11% to 81,567, compensation at the firm fell 5%.

"We're looking at headcount," James Gorman, Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer, told analysts in a conference call.

Separately, Morgan Stanley's chief financial officer in an interview said that the company is "constantly evaluating" its resources, and "when we think about headcount, we always think of it relative to the economic environment."

Wells Fargo bucked the hiring trend, trimming staff by 6% to 239,209.

Goldman Sachs, which will report its third-quarter earnings next week, began a round of job cuts in September, targeting about 500 jobs. Other investment banks including Royal Bank of Canada have also cut a small number of U.S. jobs. The culls come as a darkening economic outlook and rising U.S. interest rates weighed heavily on dealmaking businesses.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.37% 43.515 Delayed Quote.-28.88%
MORGAN STANLEY -4.51% 75.72 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.16% 122.09 Delayed Quote.-9.11%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 3.35% 43.73 Delayed Quote.-11.67%
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Financials
Sales 2022 48 258 M 34 985 M 34 985 M
Net income 2022 15 539 M 11 265 M 11 265 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 170 B 123 B 123 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 88 541
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
Royal Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 122,02 CAD
Average target price 138,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Ian McKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadine Ahn Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen Taylor Chairman
Bruce Ross Group Head-Technology & Operations
Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-9.11%123 109
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%321 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.88%254 637
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%203 449
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.67%160 749
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 423