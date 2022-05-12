Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOKA   NL0000852580

ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.

(BOKA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/12 10:47:16 am EDT
32.94 EUR    0.00%
10:39aBoskalis Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts resolutions
GL
10:39aBoskalis Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts resolutions
GL
06:46aBOSKALIS TRADING UPDATE : first quarter in line with expectations
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boskalis Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts resolutions

05/12/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Papendrecht, 12 May 2022

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held today adopted the 2021 financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Management for their management as well as the Supervisory Board for their supervision.

Reappointments
Mr. B.H. Heijermans, MSc was reappointed as a member of the Board of Management for a period of four years. Mr. J.P. de Kreij RA was reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years.

Dividend
The Meeting approved the proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 per share in cash. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 16 May, with the dividend being made payable on 24 May.

All other voting items were also adopted.

‎‎‎
FINANCIAL AGENDA
16 May 2022 Ex-dividend date
17 May 2022 Record date for dividend entitlement (after market closes)
24 May 2022 Dividend payment date
18 August 2022 Publication of 2022 half-year results
11 November 2022 Trading update Q3 2022
9 March 2023 Publication of 2022 annual results
11 May 2023 Trading update Q1 2023
11 May 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders
17 August 2023 Publication of 2023 half-year results
10 November 2023 Trading update Q3 2023

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com

Press:
Arno Schikker
press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

This is a Boskalis press release on the grounds of article 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of over 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
10:39aBoskalis Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts resolutions
GL
10:39aBoskalis Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts resolutions
GL
06:46aBOSKALIS TRADING UPDATE : first quarter in line with expectations
GL
06:45aBOSKALIS TRADING UPDATE : first quarter in line with expectations
AQ
04/20Boskalis Secures Export Cable Transport, Installation Contract for Offshore Wind Farm
MT
04/20Boskalis awarded significant export cabling contract
AQ
04/20Boskalis Receives Significant Award Export Cabling Contract
CI
04/11Boskalis update on hal offer
AQ
04/11ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N : Boskalis retrofits selected offshore vessels resulting in s..
PU
04/08Boskalis Hires Advisers for HAL Holding Takeover Offer
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 206 M 3 380 M 3 380 M
Net income 2022 198 M 209 M 209 M
Net cash 2022 297 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 4 260 M 4 491 M 4 491 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 7 872
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,94 €
Average target price 33,83 €
Spread / Average Target 2,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. M. Berdowski Chairman-Management Board
Carlo van Noort Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
A. C. Steenbrink Head-Research & Development
M. J. Krijger Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.28.57%4 491
VINCI-2.03%53 946
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.00%36 503
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-17.07%28 582
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.00%23 992
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.84%21 041