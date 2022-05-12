Boskalis Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts resolutions

Papendrecht, 12 May 2022



Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held today adopted the 2021 financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Management for their management as well as the Supervisory Board for their supervision.



Reappointments

Mr. B.H. Heijermans, MSc was reappointed as a member of the Board of Management for a period of four years. Mr. J.P. de Kreij RA was reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years.



Dividend

The Meeting approved the proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 per share in cash. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 16 May, with the dividend being made payable on 24 May.

All other voting items were also adopted.

FINANCIAL AGENDA 16 May 2022 Ex-dividend date 17 May 2022 Record date for dividend entitlement (after market closes) 24 May 2022 Dividend payment date 18 August 2022 Publication of 2022 half-year results 11 November 2022 Trading update Q3 2022 9 March 2023 Publication of 2022 annual results 11 May 2023 Trading update Q1 2023 11 May 2023 General Meeting of Shareholders 17 August 2023 Publication of 2023 half-year results 10 November 2023 Trading update Q3 2023

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

ir@boskalis.com

Press:

Arno Schikker

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

This is a Boskalis press release on the grounds of article 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of over 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

