Boskalis Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts resolutions
05/12/2022 | 10:39am EDT
Papendrecht, 12 May 2022
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held today adopted the 2021 financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Management for their management as well as the Supervisory Board for their supervision.
Reappointments Mr. B.H. Heijermans, MSc was reappointed as a member of the Board of Management for a period of four years. Mr. J.P. de Kreij RA was reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years.
Dividend The Meeting approved the proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 per share in cash. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 16 May, with the dividend being made payable on 24 May.
All other voting items were also adopted.
FINANCIAL AGENDA
16 May 2022
Ex-dividend date
17 May 2022
Record date for dividend entitlement (after market closes)
This is a Boskalis press release on the grounds of article 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of over 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.