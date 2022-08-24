Log in
Boskalis half-year figures 2022, Strong increase in revenue and improvement of result aided by book profit on divestments
AQ
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Boskalis Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

08/24/2022 | 07:29am EDT
Papendrecht, 24 August 2022

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) was held this morning. Approximately seventy shareholders representing in total 264,057 shares had registered to attend the Meeting, equal to 0.2 percent of the outstanding share capital.

The Supervisory Board and Board of Management discussed HAL’s voluntary public offer on the basis of a presentation which is also available on https://boskalis.com/ir/hal-offer.html.

An English translation of the draft minutes of the Meeting will be published on https://boskalis.com/ir/hal-offer.html no later than 18.00 CET on Monday 29 August.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com

Press:
Arno Schikker
press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a strategic partnership in terminal services (Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 500 vessels and floating equipment and approximately 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Attachment


