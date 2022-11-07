Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOKA   NL0000852580

ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.

(BOKA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:32 2022-11-07 am EST
32.76 EUR   -0.12%
04:19aBoskalis Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04:19aBoskalis Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
10/11Global markets live: Exxon Mobil, Eli Lilly, Solvay, Meta, AstraZeneca...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boskalis Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

11/07/2022 | 04:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Papendrecht, 7 November 2022

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) was held this morning. In total 98.75 percent of the outstanding share capital was represented at the Meeting.

The agenda contained the amendment to the articles of association. This voting item was adopted and the amendments will become effective as of 9 November as per the delisting of Boskalis.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com

Press:
Arno Schikker
press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a strategic partnership in terminal services (Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 500 vessels and floating equipment and approximately 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
04:19aBoskalis Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04:19aBoskalis Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
10/11Global markets live: Exxon Mobil, Eli Lilly, Solvay, Meta, AstraZene..
MS
10/11Boskalis to Delist From Euronext Amsterdam in Early November
MT
10/11Delisting of Boskalis effective as per 9 November 2022
GL
10/11Delisting of Boskalis effective as per 9 November 2022
GL
10/10Boskalis Starts $325 Million Renovation Project at Port of Antwerp in Belgium
MT
10/10Boskalis and partners renew Europa Terminal in the port of Antwerp
GL
10/10Boskalis and partners renew Europa Terminal in the port of Antwerp
GL
10/10Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Together with Partners Artes Roegiers, Artes Depret and..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 957 M 2 931 M 2 931 M
Net income 2021 151 M 150 M 150 M
Net cash 2021 203 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 4 242 M 4 205 M 4 205 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 7 872
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 32,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. M. Berdowski Chairman-Management Board
Carlo van Noort Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
A. C. Steenbrink Head-Research & Development
M. J. Krijger Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.28.03%4 205
VINCI3.33%52 321
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.33%34 500
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.60%28 139
QUANTA SERVICES28.00%20 974
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.37%17 012