    BOKA   NL0000852580

ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.

(BOKA)
05/25 09:39:57 am EDT
32.72 EUR   +0.55%
Boskalis receives approval for sale KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane
GL
Boskalis receives approval for sale KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane
GL
Boskalis Granted Credit Insurance From Dutch State For $1.6 Billion Manila Airport Project
MT
Boskalis receives approval for sale KST and Maju to Rimorchiatori Mediterrane

05/25/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Papendrecht, 25 May 2022

Boskalis and its co-shareholder KS Investments Pte. Ltd. (Keppel) have received the approval from the regulatory agencies in Singapore for the sale of their harbor towage activities in Singapore and Malaysia to Rimorchiatori Mediterranei S.p.A. The intended sale with the regulatory approval as a condition precedent was announced late last year.

Boskalis will receive approximately EUR 80 million in cash for its 49% equity stake in the joint venture. The transaction is expected to close at the beginning of the third quarter 2022.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com

Press:
Arno Schikker
press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of over 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Financials
Sales 2022 3 190 M 3 423 M 3 423 M
Net income 2022 206 M 221 M 221 M
Net cash 2022 297 M 318 M 318 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 4 208 M 4 515 M 4 515 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 7 872
Free-Float 42,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,54 €
Average target price 33,92 €
Spread / Average Target 4,23%
Managers and Directors
Peter A. M. Berdowski Chairman-Management Board
Carlo van Noort Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
A. C. Steenbrink Head-Research & Development
M. J. Krijger Head-Information & Communication Technology
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.27.01%4 515
VINCI-4.41%53 568
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.00%35 300
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-14.20%29 456
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.26%22 923
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED5.42%19 448