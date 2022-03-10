Log in
    BOKA   NL0000852580

ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.

(BOKA)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HAL ANNOUNCES INTENDED OFFER FOR BOSKALIS OF 32.50 EUROS PER SHA…

03/10/2022 | 01:29am EST
HAL ANNOUNCES INTENDED OFFER FOR BOSKALIS OF 32.50 EUROS PER SHARE


© Reuters 2022
All news about ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
01:45aBoskalis publishes 2021 Annual Report and Sustainability Report
AQ
01:34aInvestor HAL eyes $4.7 bln takeover of Dutch dredger Boskalis
RE
01:34aBoskalis says has received takeover offer from hal, will carefu…
RE
01:30aBoskalis confirms receipt public offer proposal from HAL
AQ
01:29aHal announces intended offer for boskalis of 32.50 euros per sha…
RE
01:01aBOSKALIS ANNUAL RESULTS 2021 : Strong increase in revenue and result
GL
02/18ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N : Boskalis involved in two marine salvage operations
PU
02/18Ship carrying Porsches and Bentleys ablaze near Azores, towing boats en route
RE
02/15Royal boskalis cancels nearly 1 million shares
AQ
02/11Boskalis cancels nearly 1 million shares
GL
Financials
Sales 2021 2 799 M 3 101 M 3 101 M
Net income 2021 138 M 153 M 153 M
Net cash 2021 208 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 3 272 M 3 625 M 3 625 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 7 484
Free-Float -
Chart ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 25,30 €
Average target price 32,53 €
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. M. Berdowski Chairman-Management Board
Carlo van Noort Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
A. C. Steenbrink Head-Research & Development
M. J. Krijger Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.-1.25%3 625
VINCI-9.09%52 004
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.00%35 652
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.74%30 240
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.87%22 149
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED2.83%20 926