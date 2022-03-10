HAL ANNOUNCES INTENDED OFFER FOR BOSKALIS OF 32.50 EUROS PER SHA…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
ESG Stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Multibaggers
Investment themes
Europe's family businesses
Metaverse
Strategic Metals
uranium
Water
E-Commerce & Logistics
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Europe's family businesses
Metaverse
Strategic Metals
uranium
Water
E-Commerce & Logistics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Netherlands
Euronext Amsterdam
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.
News
Summary
BOKA
NL0000852580
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
(BOKA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
03/22 11:35:08 am
25.3
EUR
+4.98%
01:45a
Boskalis publishes 2021 Annual Report and Sustainability Report
AQ
01:34a
Investor HAL eyes $4.7 bln takeover of Dutch dredger Boskalis
RE
01:34a
Boskalis says has received takeover offer from hal, will carefu…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
HAL ANNOUNCES INTENDED OFFER FOR BOSKALIS OF 32.50 EUROS PER SHA…
03/10/2022 | 01:29am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
HAL ANNOUNCES INTENDED OFFER FOR BOSKALIS OF 32.50 EUROS PER SHARE
© Reuters 2022
All news about ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
01:45a
Boskalis publishes 2021 Annual Report and Sustainability Report
AQ
01:34a
Investor HAL eyes $4.7 bln takeover of Dutch dredger Boskalis
RE
01:34a
Boskalis says has received takeover offer from hal, will carefu…
RE
01:30a
Boskalis confirms receipt public offer proposal from HAL
AQ
01:29a
Hal announces intended offer for boskalis of 32.50 euros per sha…
RE
01:01a
BOSKALIS ANNUAL RESULTS 2021
: Strong increase in revenue and result
GL
02/18
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N
: Boskalis involved in two marine salvage operations
PU
02/18
Ship carrying Porsches and Bentleys ablaze near Azores, towing boats en route
RE
02/15
Royal boskalis cancels nearly 1 million shares
AQ
02/11
Boskalis cancels nearly 1 million shares
GL
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
2 799 M
3 101 M
3 101 M
Net income 2021
138 M
153 M
153 M
Net cash 2021
208 M
230 M
230 M
P/E ratio 2021
23,4x
Yield 2021
2,01%
Capitalization
3 272 M
3 625 M
3 625 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,09x
EV / Sales 2022
0,95x
Nbr of Employees
7 484
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
25,30 €
Average target price
32,53 €
Spread / Average Target
28,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. M. Berdowski
Chairman-Management Board
Carlo van Noort
Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen van der Veer
Chairman-Supervisory Board
A. C. Steenbrink
Head-Research & Development
M. J. Krijger
Head-Information & Communication Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
-1.25%
3 625
VINCI
-9.09%
52 004
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
7.00%
35 652
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED
-10.74%
30 240
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
5.87%
22 149
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
2.83%
20 926
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave