Royal Boskalis Westminster N : Boskalis signs partnership agreement with CIP for the development of the world's first energy island project

Papendrecht, 30 November 2021

Boskalis has signed a partnership agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a leading global fund manager focused on renewable energy investments, together with three internationally renowned companies, to bid for the development of the energy island in the Danish North Sea. The signing of this agreement marks a significant step towards realising the world's first energy island, a project conceptualised by CIP and a crucial project in unlocking the rapid and unprecedented build-out of global offshore renewable energy to fight climate change. The Danish Energy Agency is currently in dialogue with potential bidders for the energy island tender, which is expected to be launched by Q3 2022.

The four chosen contractors are ACCIONA, Boskalis, DEME and MT Højgaard International, each of which offer a unique set of capabilities and experience. These contractors, together called the "NJORD Group", display an impressive track record, as well as an extensive pool of best-in-class equipment and skilled staff needed to ensure reliable and timely project development and execution.

Peter Berdowski, CEO Royal Boskalis Westminster: "We are excited with the formation of this partnership together with CIP as a leading global developer in the field of renewables. With our unique track record of creating new and climate resilient land development projects, together with our broad range of capabilities in the area of renewables, Boskalis is a logical contractor for the development of this innovative energy island in the Danish section of the North Sea. We look forward to taking the development of renewables further offshore to create a sustainable new horizon for millions of European households."

The energy island in the North Sea will be located approximately 80-100 kilometres off the Danish west coast, where conditions for green energy production based on offshore wind are optimal. The island will be able to connect 10 GW of offshore wind to Denmark and other neighbouring markets, host an innovation zone with potential for large-scale energy storage and Power-to-X technologies, and provide accommodation and operation and maintenance services from onsite harbour facilities.

