Royal Boskalis Westminster N : Boskalis update share buyback

12/28/2020 | 06:21am EST
Papendrecht, 28 December 2020

In the period from 21 December up to and including 25 December, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) repurchased own shares. The repurchases took place within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 15 March 2019.

Click here for a complete overview of all individual transactions.

Boskalis will publish a press release every Monday for the duration of the buyback program, provided shares were repurchased in the preceding week. Interested parties can subscribe to these press releases at ir@boskalis.com. An overview of the progress of the program can be found on www.boskalis.com/sharebuyback2019-2020.‎

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com

Press:
Arno Schikker
press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 9,600 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Disclaimer

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 11:20:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
