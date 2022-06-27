Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOKA   NL0000852580

ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.

(BOKA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:53 2022-06-27 am EDT
32.00 EUR    0.00%
05:36aROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N : Boskalis vessels switch to green shore power facility in Rotterdam in co-development with Port of Rotterdam Authority and Eneco
PU
06/24Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V - BOSKALIS UPDATE ON HAL OFFER
AQ
06/24Boskalis Shareholder HAL Launches Takeover Offer
MT
Royal Boskalis Westminster N : Boskalis vessels switch to green shore power facility in Rotterdam in co-development with Port of Rotterdam Authority and Eneco

06/27/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Papendrecht, 27 June 2022

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and Eneco are going to construct shore-based power facilities in the Waalhaven, Rotterdam (the Netherlands) so that moored Boskalis vessels can run on green electricity instead of fossil fuels.

The shore-based power installation will be built on the Boskalis site in the Waalhaven, Rotterdam. There are two berths on the quay at this location, which are both frequently used. Vessels come to the Boskalis Waalhaven location for maintenance and to be mobilized for offshore projects.

The intended completion date of the green shore power installation is 1 June 2023, and it will supply 2 GWh of green electricity per year. This will reduce CO2 emissions by 1.6 kiloton per year. With this project Boskalis is demonstrating 'green leadership', which is good for the port, for the climate and for local residents.

Shore power is an important part of the energy transition and this project fits in with the joint shore power strategy of the Port of Rotterdam Authority and the City of Rotterdam, and with Eneco's One Planet strategy, which aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2035. At present, moored vessels often run on generators to provide the necessary power on board thereby creating emissions. Green shore power offers the opportunity to reduce these emissions by up to 90% by providing vessels with a clean source of energy and switching off generators also helps to reduce noise.

After the shore power electricity installation on the Rozenburg peninsula and the Hoek van Holland ferry terminal in Rotterdam, the Boskalis location in the Waalhaven will be the third quayside electricity installation for seagoing vessels in the Port of Rotterdam.

Eneco and the Port of Rotterdam Authority are implementing this project through the Joint Venture Rotterdam Shore Power. They own the shore power installation and offer the green shore power 'as a service'. Boskalis is realizing the grid connection under its own management. Eneco is supplying the green power to Boskalis, which comes from Dutch Eneco wind & solar sources. The project is co-financed by the City of Rotterdam and the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com

Press:
Arno Schikker
press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of over 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This news release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Disclaimer

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 190 M 3 365 M 3 365 M
Net income 2022 206 M 217 M 217 M
Net cash 2022 297 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 4 138 M 4 365 M 4 365 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 7 872
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,00 €
Average target price 33,92 €
Spread / Average Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. M. Berdowski Chairman-Management Board
Carlo van Noort Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
A. C. Steenbrink Head-Research & Development
M. J. Krijger Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.24.90%4 365
VINCI-5.55%52 224
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.60%34 045
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-21.09%26 843
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.01%21 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.18%18 804