Royal Boskalis Westminster N : HAL Trust - Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V. - Papendrecht
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 20 sep 2022
Person obliged to notify HAL Trust
Issuing institution Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 23008599
Place of residence Papendrecht
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares127.181.949,00
Number of voting rights127.181.949,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(HAL Investments B.V./HAL Bidco B.V.)
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding98,34 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real98,34 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht
Total holding98,34 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real98,34 %
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 21 September 2022
Sales 2022
3 206 M
3 202 M
3 202 M
Net income 2022
222 M
221 M
221 M
Net cash 2022
260 M
260 M
260 M
P/E ratio 2022
20,4x
Yield 2022
1,56%
Capitalization
4 239 M
4 235 M
4 235 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,24x
EV / Sales 2023
1,14x
Nbr of Employees
7 872
Free-Float
39,1%
Chart ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
33,22 €
Average target price
33,08 €
Spread / Average Target
-0,41%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.