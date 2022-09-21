Advanced search
    BOKA   NL0000852580

ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.

(BOKA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-09-21 am EDT
32.78 EUR   -1.32%
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N : HAL Trust - Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V. - Papendrecht
PU
12:55aHAL To Initiate Mandatory Buyout Process For Remaining Boskalis Shares In Q4
MT
09/20FINAL RESULTS OF THE OFFER FOR BOSKALIS : HAL will hold 98.3% of the Shares
GL
Royal Boskalis Westminster N : HAL Trust - Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V. - Papendrecht

09/21/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Back HAL Trust - Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V. - Papendrecht

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction20 sep 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyHAL Trust
  • Issuing institutionKoninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V.
  • Registration Chamber of Commerce23008599
  • Place of residencePapendrecht
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares127.181.949,00 Number of voting rights127.181.949,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(HAL Investments B.V./HAL Bidco B.V.)
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding98,34 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real98,34 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
Stemrecht Total holding98,34 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real98,34 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 21 September 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
12:55aHAL To Initiate Mandatory Buyout Process For Remaining Boskalis Shares In Q4
MT
09/20HAL Investments B.V. completed the acquisition of remaining 53.8% stake in Royal Boskal..
CI
09/08HAL declares Boskalis Offer unconditional at EUR 33.00
AQ
09/07HAL declares Boskalis Offer unconditional at EUR 33.00 Papendrecht and Monaco
AQ
09/07HAL's Takeover Offer for Dutch Construction Group Boskalis Becomes Unconditional
MT
09/07HAL declares Boskalis Offer unconditional at EUR 33.00
GL
Financials
Sales 2022 3 206 M 3 202 M 3 202 M
Net income 2022 222 M 221 M 221 M
Net cash 2022 260 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 4 239 M 4 235 M 4 235 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 7 872
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 33,22 €
Average target price 33,08 €
Spread / Average Target -0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter A. M. Berdowski Chairman-Management Board
Carlo van Noort Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
A. C. Steenbrink Head-Research & Development
M. J. Krijger Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.29.66%4 291
VINCI-2.70%50 962
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.96%34 056
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.20%30 532
QUANTA SERVICES20.85%19 819
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.84%18 420