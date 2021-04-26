Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOKA   NL0000852580

ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.

(BOKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Boskalis Westminster N : Boskalis update share buyback

04/26/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Papendrecht, 26 April 2021

In the period from 19 April up to and including 23 April, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) repurchased own shares. The repurchases took place within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 15 March 2019.

Click here for a complete overview of all individual transactions.

Boskalis will publish a press release every Monday for the duration of the buyback program, provided shares were repurchased in the preceding week. Interested parties can subscribe to these press releases at ir@boskalis.com. An overview of the progress of the program can be found on www.boskalis.com/sharebuyback2019-2020.‎

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com

Press:
Arno Schikker
press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 9,600 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Disclaimer

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
06:08aROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N  : Boskalis update share buyback
PU
02:01aROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N  : Boskalis receives conditional award for major di..
AQ
04/19ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N  : Boskalis update share buyback
PU
04/12ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N  : Boskalis update share buyback
PU
04/05ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N  : Boskalis update share buyback
PU
03/30How was the Suez Canal ship freed?
RE
03/29COMPLETING REFLOAT OF SUEZ CANAL SHI : Boskalis CEO
RE
03/29Container Ship Blocking Suez Canal Now Fully Dislodged, Salvage Firm Confirms
MT
03/29SUEZ CANAL UNBLOCKED : “We pulled it off!”
AQ
03/29ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N  : Boskalis update share buyback
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 798 M 3 385 M 3 385 M
Net income 2021 121 M 146 M 146 M
Net cash 2021 154 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 3 472 M 4 187 M 4 200 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 7 484
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,17 €
Last Close Price 26,66 €
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter A. M. Berdowski Chairman-Management Board
Carlo van Noort Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
A. C. Steenbrink Head-Research & Development
M. J. Krijger Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.18.28%4 187
VINCI7.51%59 614
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.41%32 881
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.75%24 784
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.09%20 349
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.59%19 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ