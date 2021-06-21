Log in
    BOKA   NL0000852580

ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.

(BOKA)
  Report
Royal Boskalis Westminster N : Boskalis update share buyback

06/21/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Papendrecht, 21 June 2021

In the period from 14 June up to and including 18 June, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) repurchased own shares. The repurchases took place within the framework of the share buyback program announced on 15 March 2019.

Click here for a complete overview of all individual transactions.

Boskalis will publish a press release every Monday for the duration of the buyback program, provided shares were repurchased in the preceding week. Interested parties can subscribe to these press releases at ir@boskalis.com. An overview of the progress of the program can be found on www.boskalis.com/sharebuyback2019-2020.‎

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:
Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer
ir@boskalis.com

Press:
Arno Schikker
press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 9,600 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Disclaimer

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 805 M 3 337 M 3 337 M
Net income 2021 123 M 146 M 146 M
Net cash 2021 149 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 3 628 M 4 301 M 4 315 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 7 484
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,50 €
Last Close Price 27,86 €
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter A. M. Berdowski Chairman-Management Board
Carlo van Noort Chief Financial Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
A. C. Steenbrink Head-Research & Development
M. J. Krijger Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER N.V.23.60%4 301
VINCI SA15.70%63 871
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.82%31 410
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.60%27 947
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.22%21 778
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.57%18 682