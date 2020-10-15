Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Investors

Shareholders with losses exceeding $150,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (“Royal Caribbean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RCL) securities between February 4, 2020 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Royal Caribbean investors have until December 7, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 25, 2020, Royal Caribbean disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic would adversely impact its earnings by $0.90 per share.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $12.55, or 14%, to close at $77.00 per share on February 27, 2020.

On March 10, 2020, Royal Caribbean withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, increased its revolving credit facility by $550 million, and announced that it would take cost-cutting actions due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.30, or 14%, to close at $44.37 per share on March 11, 2020.

On March 11, 2020, Royal Caribbean’s largest competitor, Carnival Corporation, announced a 60-day suspension of all operations, which prompted concerns that Royal Carribean’s safety procedures were not as “aggressive” as claimed. At the same time, Royal Caribbean also cancelled two cruises.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $14.10, or 32%, to close at $30.27 per share on March 12, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, Stifel cut its one-year price target on Royal Caribbean from $161 to $40.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.33, or 19% to close at $22.33 per share on March 18, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's decrease in bookings outside China and its faulty policies and procedures to prevent the circulation of COVID-19 on its cruise ships. Specifically, regarding worldwide bookings, Royal Caribbean made announcements that: (1) misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively insignificant; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong with no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that the Company was undergoing material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19.

Additionally, regarding safety procedures, the Company made announcements that: (1) falsely assured investors that it implemented rigorous safety procedures; (2) such procedures were expected to ultimately contain the circulation of COVID-19; and (3) failed to disclose that its cruise ships were following grossly inadequate procedures that would facilitate the circulation of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

