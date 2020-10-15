Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD

(RCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Shareholders with losses exceeding $150,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (“Royal Caribbean” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RCL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2020, Royal Caribbean disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic would adversely impact its earnings by $0.90 per share.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $12.55, or 14%, to close at $77.00 per share on February 27, 2020.

On March 10, 2020, Royal Caribbean withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, increased its revolving credit facility by $550 million, and announced that it would take cost-cutting actions due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.30, or 14%, to close at $44.37 per share on March 11, 2020.

On March 11, 2020, Royal Caribbean’s largest competitor, Carnival Corporation, announced a 60-day suspension of all operations, which prompted concerns that Royal Carribean’s safety procedures were not as “aggressive” as claimed. At the same time, Royal Caribbean also cancelled two cruises.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $14.10, or 32%, to close at $30.27 per share on March 12, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, Stifel cut its one-year price target on Royal Caribbean from $161 to $40.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.33, or 19% to close at $22.33 per share on March 18, 2020.

If you purchased Royal Caribbean securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

 

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD
12:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Royal..
BU
06:43aROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
10/14GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
10/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: What the first results show
10/14ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
10/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/13ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : announces pricing of $500 million senior convertible not..
PR
10/13ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : announces pricing of offering of 8,333,333 shares of com..
PR
10/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 429 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 026 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 476 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,13x
Yield 2020 1,18%
Capitalization 13 360 M 13 360 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 85 350
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD
Duration : Period :
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 58,64 $
Last Close Price 59,91 $
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason T. Liberty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martha Poulter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Calvin B. Johnson Chief Medical Officer
William L. Kimsey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-55.13%13 360
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-35.90%31 481
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-20.39%24 486
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED4.64%12 865
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-72.52%12 273
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-18.80%9 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group