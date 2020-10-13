Log in
RCL Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020

10/13/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("Royal Caribbean" or the "Company") (NYSE: RCL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Royal Caribbean securities between February 4, 2020 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rcl.    

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and specifically made statements regarding its global booking that: (1) misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively insignificant; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong with no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19. Additionally, regarding safety procedures, the Company made statements that: (1) falsely assured investors that it implemented rigorous safety protocols; (2) such protocols were expected to ultimately contain the spread of COVID-19; and (3) failed to disclose that its ships were following grossly inadequate protocols that would foster the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rcl or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Royal Caribbean you have until December 7, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rcl-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-december-7-2020-301149993.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

© PRNewswire 2020

