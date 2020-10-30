Log in
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP: CDC ANNOUNCEMENT IS A POSITIVE STEP

10/30/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

Royal Caribbean Group: CDC announcement is a positive step

Today's announcement establishes a pathway for our ships to return to service, and that's an important step in the right direction.

While we are eager to welcome our guests back on board, we have a lot to do between now and then, and we're committed to taking the time to do things right. This includes training our crew in new health and safety protocols and conducting a number of trial sailings to stress-test those protocols in real-world conditions.

We will continue to work closely with both CDC and the Healthy Sail Panel as we make our plans, and we are confident in our ability to mitigate the risks of the pandemic and protect the health of our guests, our crew, and the communities where we sail.

###

Media contact: Jonathon Fishman

Email: corporatecommunications@rccl.com

Disclaimer

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 19:24:03 UTC

