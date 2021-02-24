Royal Caribbean Cruises : DEBUTS SHOWSTOPPING SHORT CARIBBEAN SAILINGS

MEDIA CONTACTS:Lyan Sierra-Caro (305) 539-4091lsierracaro@rccl.com

Celia Anne de la Llama (305) 982-2363cdelallama@rccl.com

ROYAL CARIBBEAN DEBUTS SHOWSTOPPING SHORT CARIBBEAN SAILINGS Cruise Line Offers Travelers Convenient, Adventure-Packed 3- to 5-night Escapes from

Florida and Texas in 2022-23

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2021 - Royal Caribbean International today revealed all-new short Caribbean sailings that redefine what it means to "get away." With more ships offering shorter and more frequent escapes in 2022-2023, the cruise line provides vacationers with the flexibility they need without sacrificing the adventure they crave. Guests can make the most of a long weekend away or a midweek break on one of eight innovative ships, departing from five ports across Florida and Texas, sailing 17 distinct itineraries.

The convenient 3- to 5-night cruise vacations combine unparalleled onboard experiences with culturally rich destinations perfect for any type of traveler.

There will be no shortage of adventure, from discovering the ancient ruins of Costa Maya, Mexico to exploring the tropical picture-perfect islands of The Bahamas and Caribbean. Guests can also experience the endless thrill and chill that awaits on Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's game-changing private destination in The Bahamas. The island features Thrill Waterpark with 13 jaw-dropping slides, like the tallest waterslide in North America; the Caribbean's largest freshwater pool; and Up, Up & Away, the helium balloon that floats up to 450 feet in the air. Vacationers can enjoy The Bahamas' first floating cabanas at the destination's Coco Beach Club, which includes a beachside dining experience, infinity pool and private cabanas.

Royal Caribbean's 2022-2023 seasonal and year-round short Caribbean cruises open for bookings today. Highlights of the sun-soaked sailings include:

Unforgettable Year-Round Adventures

• On the heels of a $116 million amplification in 2020, Freedom of the Seas will sail 3- and 4-night cruises from Miami to Nassau and top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

• Independence of the Seas will continue to sail 3- and 4-night getaways from Orlando's Port Canaveral to The Bahamas, with full-day visits in Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Tropical Seasonal Getaways

• Liberty of the Seas will take a turn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to sail alternating 3- and 4-night winter escapes to The Bahamas, including Perfect Day at CocoCay and Grand Bahama Island -a new destination for the ship.

• Mariner of the Seas, the ship that first revolutionized the short Caribbean getaway with amplified experiences,will continue sailing from Port Canaveral through the winter, now with southbound 4- and 5-night cruises to the western Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

• Brilliance of the Seas will set sail from Venice (Ravenna), Italy to settle in Tampa, Florida for the winter season. The ship will embark on a mix of 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean itineraries, offering select 4-night sailings to Nassau and Key West, Florida.

• Tampa favorite Rhapsody of the Seas will sail 4- and 5-night sailings to Cozumel, Mexico and George Town, Grand Cayman in the spring and early fall. In the heart of summer, vacationers can opt for 7-night adventures visiting Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

• Following a summer in the Big Apple, Adventure of the Seas will return to Galveston for the winter season to sail 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean itineraries to Cozumel and Costa Maya.

• Grandeur of the Seas will set its sights on Galveston for the summer in 2022, following the ship's first winter season cruising from Barbados. The 4- and 5-night itineraries from the Lonestar State will visit the picturesque shores of Costa Maya and Cozumel.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years.

Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest

experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's

private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island

Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel

advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.

###