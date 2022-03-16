Log in
    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.

(RCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Caribbean Cruises : INTRODUCES HOTEL BOOKING ENGINE, HOTELS

03/16/2022 | 09:28am EDT
New System, Powered By Priceline, Has Thousands of Hotel Options for Pre- and Post-cruise Adventures

MIAMI, March 16, 2022 - Today, Royal Caribbean International launched a hotel booking engine to make it easy for vacationers to opt in for additional days of adventure before or after their cruise. Royal Caribbean Hotels, powered by Priceline, offers exclusive rates with thousands of hotels in every Royal Caribbean departure and arrival port, including those in the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific as well as North, South and Central America.

Adventure seekers who have booked a Royal Caribbean cruise can seamlessly arrange hotel accommodations that are pre-filtered based on the number of travelers in their group, the sailing's departure or arrival city, and dates. Options can also be further customized by preferences, such as the hotel rating, amenities and specific location within the city. Whether planning a long-awaited vacation or an impromptu getaway, Royal Caribbean Hotels minimizes travelers' time spent planning to maximize every moment of their memorable vacation.

Royal Caribbean Hotels is now available to vacationers living in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and their travel advisors. For more details about the cruise line's new hotel booking engine, visit Royal Caribbean's website. Travel partners can gain access on Cruising Power.

About Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 19 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

###

Related Images

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the ultimate vacation for travelers of all ages. Across eight distinct neighborhoods - a Royal Caribbean first - there's a variety of brand-new experiences and returning favorites, such as the new Suite Neighborhood; Wonder Playscape, an interactive, outdoor play area for kids; southern restaurant and bar The Mason Jar, and the cantilevered Vue Bar. The signature adventures in store include The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; and more.

Ovation of the Seas offers a lineup of activities, including the FlowRider surf simulator, skydiving with RipCord by iFly, and the SeaPlex, the largest indoor active space at sea featuring a trapeze school, full-size basketball court, roller-skating rink and bumper cars.

Ovation of the Seas arriving into Sydney to begin its first summer season of Australia and New Zealand itineraries.

Disclaimer

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 13:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
