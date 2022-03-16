Royal Caribbean Cruises : INTRODUCES HOTEL BOOKING ENGINE, HOTELS

New System, Powered By Priceline, Has Thousands of Hotel Options for Pre- and Post-cruise Adventures

MIAMI, March 16, 2022 - Today, Royal Caribbean International launched a hotel booking engine to make it easy for vacationers to opt in for additional days of adventure before or after their cruise. Royal Caribbean Hotels, powered by Priceline, offers exclusive rates with thousands of hotels in every Royal Caribbean departure and arrival port, including those in the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific as well as North, South and Central America.

Adventure seekers who have booked a Royal Caribbean cruise can seamlessly arrange hotel accommodations that are pre-filtered based on the number of travelers in their group, the sailing's departure or arrival city, and dates. Options can also be further customized by preferences, such as the hotel rating, amenities and specific location within the city. Whether planning a long-awaited vacation or an impromptu getaway, Royal Caribbean Hotels minimizes travelers' time spent planning to maximize every moment of their memorable vacation.

Royal Caribbean Hotels is now available to vacationers living in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and their travel advisors. For more details about the cruise line's new hotel booking engine, visit Royal Caribbean's website. Travel partners can gain access on Cruising Power.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 19 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

