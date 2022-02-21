Log in
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD

Royal Caribbean Cruises : WORLD'S NEWEST WONDER, ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S WONDER OF THE SEAS, ARRIVES IN U.S.

02/21/2022
MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2022 - The world's newest wonder Royal Caribbean International's Wonder of the Seas, arrived in the U.S. yesterday evening ahead of its official debut on March 4, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Vacationers of all ages have in store a combination of new adventures and returning favorites across eight unique neighborhoods. Highlights include the eighth neighborhood, a Royal Caribbean first, named the Suite Neighborhood; new southern restaurant and bar The Mason Jar, serving up southern staples and new twists on classics for brunch, dinner and the late night; and Wonder Playscape, an all-new interactive outdoor play area. Also on deck are signature experiences like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; rock-climbing walls; and the Central Park neighborhood lined with more than 20,000 real plants.

The ultimate vacation will first set sail on 7-night cruises to the Caribbean and Royal Caribbean's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale before heading to Barcelona, Spain, and Rome to kick off summer vacations in the Mediterranean in May 2022. In November, Wonder returns to explore the tropical shores of the Caribbean and The Bahamas from its year-round home, Port Canaveral, Florida.

For more details about Wonder, including sailings now open for bookings, visit Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 19 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

###

Disclaimer

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 14:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
