Royal Caribbean Cruises : WORLD'S NEWEST WONDER, ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S WONDER OF THE SEAS, ARRIVES IN U.S.

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2022 - The world's newest wonder Royal Caribbean International's Wonder of the Seas, arrived in the U.S. yesterday evening ahead of its official debut on March 4, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Vacationers of all ages have in store a combination of new adventures and returning favorites across eight unique neighborhoods. Highlights include the eighth neighborhood, a Royal Caribbean first, named the Suite Neighborhood; new southern restaurant and bar The Mason Jar, serving up southern staples and new twists on classics for brunch, dinner and the late night; and Wonder Playscape, an all-new interactive outdoor play area. Also on deck are signature experiences like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; rock-climbing walls; and the Central Park neighborhood lined with more than 20,000 real plants.

The ultimate vacation will first set sail on 7-night cruises to the Caribbean and Royal Caribbean's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale before heading to Barcelona, Spain, and Rome to kick off summer vacations in the Mediterranean in May 2022. In November, Wonder returns to explore the tropical shores of the Caribbean and The Bahamas from its year-round home, Port Canaveral, Florida.

For more details about Wonder, including sailings now open for bookings, visit Royal Caribbean's website.

