Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD

(RCL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:50 2022-08-30 pm EDT
41.61 USD   -1.37%
03:59pRoyal Caribbean to use SpaceX's Starlink for internet on its cruise ships
RE
03:01pRoyal Caribbean Group to Use SpaceX's Starlink in an Industry-first to Provide High-speed Internet Onboard Full Cruise Fleet
PR
08/26Silversea officially opens sales on inaugural antarctica voyages of silver endeavour
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Caribbean to use SpaceX's Starlink for internet on its cruise ships

08/30/2022 | 03:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Royal Caribbean logo

(Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group said on Tuesday it will use SpaceX's Starlink, a fast-growing constellation of internet-beaming satellites in orbit, to provide internet connectivity to its guests and crew on its cruise ships.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission in June authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite internet network with moving vehicles, green-lighting the company's plan to expand broadband offerings to commercial airlines, shipping vessels and trucks.

The cruise ship operator will start deploying the service across its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands, with installation expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of next year.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD
03:59pRoyal Caribbean to use SpaceX's Starlink for internet on its cruise ships
RE
03:01pRoyal Caribbean Group to Use SpaceX's Starlink in an Industry-first to Provide High-spe..
PR
08/26Silversea officially opens sales on inaugural antarctica voyages of silver endeavour
AQ
08/25Royal caribbean announces 2023-24 year-round holidays from singapore to thailand, vietn..
AQ
08/24Norwegian Cruise Line Among Top Gainers Wednesday Afternoon, Closely Followed by Royal ..
MT
08/22SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08/22SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
08/22Royal Caribbean Extends $700 Million Term Loan by One Year
MT
08/22ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : GROUP ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $1.25 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 908 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 762 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 761 M 10 761 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 84 950
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD
Duration : Period :
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 42,19 $
Average target price 65,57 $
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason T. Liberty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naftali Holtz Chief Financial Officer
Richard D. Fain Chairman
Calvin B. Johnson Chief Medical Officer
William L. Kimsey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-45.14%10 761
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.76%50 539
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-17.00%35 512
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED3.91%12 487
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-51.14%12 066
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-0.65%10 160