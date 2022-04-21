Log in
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Marriott, Alaska Air, NVIDIA, or Royal Caribbean Cruises?
PR
04/20Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and first quarter financial results
PR
04/18SUSAN CALMAN WHISKED AROUND MEDITERRANEAN BY ROYAL CARIBBEAN; The Award-winning Harmony of the Seas Stars in Channel 5's New Series, 'Cruising with Susan Calman'
AQ
Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Marriott, Alaska Air, NVIDIA, or Royal Caribbean Cruises?

04/21/2022 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for TSLA, MAR, ALK, NVDA, and RCL.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-tesla-marriott-alaska-air-nvidia-or-royal-caribbean-cruises-301530200.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
