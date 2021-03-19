BIGGER, BOLDER, BRIGHTER:

ROYAL CARIBBEAN REVEALS 2022/2023 ADVENTURES ON AUSTRALIA'S

THREE BOLDEST SHIPS

Two High-tech Quantum Class Ships and a Fan-favourite Set to Triple the Adventure Down Under

SYDNEY, 18 March 2021 - A summer of adventure is on the horizon as Royal Caribbean International announces its blockbuster 2022/23 Australian season, featuring three of the region's boldest ships - including two high-tech Quantum Class ships. Bookings open Thursday 25 March 2021.

From October 2022, sun-seekers can discover Queensland's newest, most technologically advanced ship, Quantum of the Seas,sailing from Brisbane's brand-new International Cruise Terminal.

Meanwhile, adventure lovers can embrace action-packed indulgence on board her sister ship the innovative Ovation of the Seas or savour world-class dining on Radiance of the Seas,both sailing from Sydney.

"Quantum Class ships are in a league of their own in Australian waters - and we have two sailing in the 2022/2023 season," says Gavin Smith, VP and managing director, Royal Caribbean International, Australia and New Zealand. "This calibre of ship isn't seen elsewhere in this region, and their technological innovation and modern hardware open up a new audience to cruising."

"Along with fan-favourite Radiance, they offer variety and adventure that can't be matched - it will be time to turn holiday-making up full throttle in 2022/23."

Together the three game-changing ships will offer 66 sensational 2- to 19-night cruises to sun-soaked ports throughout Australia, New Zealand, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Fiji and Loyalty Islands. The new season also features more weekend 2- or 3-night "sampler" cruises than ever before, so guests can get a taste for cruise life and weekend like they mean it in 2022/23.

Quantum is the newest and most technologically advanced ship ever to homeport in Queensland, and with features like the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, North Star all-glass viewing capsule and FlowRider surf simulator, she offers the ultimate family holiday from the Sunshine State.

Along with over 18 different dining options - including Jamie's Italian, Chops Grille steakhouse and whimsical Wonderland - she'll also bring a new wave of entertainment never seen before in Australia.

Quantum will offer 24 sailings ranging from 3- to 18-nights, including two transpacific journeys, to destinations in the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia. Families will be spoilt for choice over the summer, as more South Pacific school holiday sailings departing Queensland are on offer than ever before.

• Sailing Highlight: Fares start from AUD$1049 per person, twin share for an interior stateroom on an 8-night South Pacific cruise departing from Brisbane, 1 November 2022. Prices include accommodation, world-class dining, entertainment and onboard activities like the RipCord by iFly and FlowRider - which retail for up to $90 per person on land.

• Sailing Highlight: Fares start from AUD$549 per person, twin share for an interior stateroom on a 3-night Weekend Sampler departing from Brisbane on 24 November 2022. Ovation will continue to wow for her seventh Australian season. Like her sister, she boasts a bevy of breathtaking activities like the North Star, RipCord by iFly, FlowRider and a myriad of dining options, as well as cutting-edge entertainment venues like the transformational Two70 - featuring jaw-dropping shows that weave aerialists and robots into showstopping performances. Ovation will offer 20 sailings, ranging from 2- to 19-nights, to summer stops in New Zealand, Queensland, the South Pacific and Australia.

• Sailing Highlight: Fares start from AUD$1099 per person, twin share for an interior stateroom on an 8-night Australian sailing departing from Sydney on 3 March 2023. Radiance, sailing from Sydney, is a food lover's paradise, boasting 11 world-class dining options from the exclusive Chef's Table to guest favourite Izumi. And with tranquil spaces to relax like the stunning Solarium, and places to energise, like the rock-climbing wall and mini-golf course, she offers the perfect balance of relaxation and action. Radiance will offer 22 sailings, including two transpacific voyages, ranging from 3- to 18-nights, to destinations such as New Zealand, Great Barrier Reef, South Pacific & Fiji, and Tasmania.

• Sailing Highlight: Fares start from AUD$1399 per person, twin share for an interior stateroom on a 9-night Australian sailing departing from Sydney on 28 December 2022. For added peace of mind, refundable deposits are available for 2022/23 sailings, which allows guests to retrieve their deposit up to 70 days prior to sailing for most cruises.

The ships also bring with them impressive sustainability credentials, with 100% percent of the Royal fleet equipped to be landfill free and whenever possible, the waste on ships is reused, recycled or converted into energy. Royal Caribbean International is recognised as a leader in sustainability within the cruise industry for its "Save the Waves" ocean conservation program, and for partnerships with WWF-Australia and Taronga Zoo - "Surrender Your Shell" and "Litter Free Oceans", respectively. Open for sale 25 March 2021. For more information, visit www.royalcaribbean.com.au or call 1800 754 500.

