After Breaking All-Time Booking Records, the First-of-its-Kind Vacation is Now Open for 2025-26 and Visiting New Destinations in the Caribbean from Miami

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a record-breaking response to the new Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International is opening the highly anticipated vacation's next lineup of 7-night adventures from Miami three months ahead of schedule. The cruise line saw the single largest booking day and highest volume booking week in its history when Icon was first revealed in October 2022. Royal Caribbean is answering the unprecedented interest with the early release of Icon's2025-2026 vacations to top-rated private island Perfect Day at CocoCay and new destinations: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Vacationers can be one of the first to book starting tomorrow, Sept. 13, on Royal Caribbean's website. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members have special access starting today.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8948631-royal-caribbean-international-icon-of-the-seas/