ROYAL CARIBBEAN AND CELEBRITY CRUISES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RCL CARES,
CELEBRATE TRAVEL ADVISORS
Instant Booking Bonus Leads the Way During Travel Partner Appreciation Month
MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 - Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises are celebrating travel advisors and their commitment to the cruise lines with a new promotion to help kick off Travel Partner Appreciation Month. The Instant Booking Bonus will instantly give travel partners up to $200 on all new fully deposited bookings throughout the month of September*. In addition, any booking created through an online sales platform, such as Espresso or any third-party tool, will receive an additional $10 bonus. These booking bonuses are in addition to earned base commissions.
The Instant Booking Bonus is the next phase of the companies' RCL Cares program, which was launched in March 2020 to assist travel advisors during this unprecedented time. This new phase follows the support already provided to travel partners, including the Pay It Forward program that provided three-year,interest-free loans to help keep their business focused on return to growth, alongside the initial support of providing education to help travel partners as they navigated the myriad of government benefits, including the CARES Act.
"We heard loud and clear from our travel partners that the most important thing for them during this difficult time was seeing revenue immediately. We listened and designed this bonus to make sure that travel professionals are seeing an incremental payout at the time of booking," said Vicki Freed, senior vice president, sales and trade support & service, Royal Caribbean International.
"We are so grateful for the continued commitment and passion from the travel advisor community for our company and our industry. We are one community, and this expansion of our RCL CARES program is our way of ensuring we are all taking care of each other as we collectively build back our businesses," said Dondra Ritzenthaler, senior vice president, sales, Celebrity Cruises.
This new bonus is one of the many items Royal Caribbean and Celebrity will be showcasing during Travel Partner Appreciation Month. More information on the Instant Booking Bonus and other promotions and activities can be found at www.LoyaltoyouAlways.comand www.CelebrityCommitment.com.
About Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean Internationalhas been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards. Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPRon Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com.
About Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa, and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate the use of plastic water bottles; the first American female captain of a cruise ship; the first-everall-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL).
*Terms and conditions for the Instant Booking Bonus can be found here.
