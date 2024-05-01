Building on 25 years at Royal Caribbean, Angie Stephen will lead the brand's international business

MIAMI, May 1, 2024 - Royal Caribbean International has named Angie Stephen as the new senior vice president of the brand's international business. Stephen will oversee the continued growth of the cruise line's substantial global footprint and position as the global vacation brand of choice across more than 80 countries, from Australia and China to those in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

"Angie Stephen brings incredible experience and success to this role, one that is an integral part of Royal Caribbean International's position as the world's largest and most loved cruise line," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "From her roles in sales and marketing to most recently leading the brand's increasing popularity and record-breaking achievements in Asia, Angie's leadership will continue to build on our focus, results and growth within the vacation industry around the globe."

With the leading global footprint in the industry, Royal Caribbean welcomes millions of international travelers every year on its award-winning vacations and private destinations. The brand's international organization is made up of representatives around the world and extensive teams based in Australia, China, Mexico, Singapore and in Europe, and they each collaborate with local partners and travel advisors to reach travelers through a variety of channels that are based on each market's unique travel landscape and consumer behaviors.

"I'm thrilled to start this new chapter and build on such a wide-reaching international business that has and will continue to play a key role in Royal Caribbean's success as a global vacation brand," said Angie Stephen, senior vice president, international, Royal Caribbean International. "This is an incredibly exciting time for the vacation industry, a momentum that is reaching new heights between the introduction of the game-changing Icon of the Seas and the soon-to-debut Utopia of the Seas. The opportunities to deliver even more memorable vacations around the world are exponential, and Royal Caribbean and our world-class international organization are perfectly positioned to make it all a reality."

Stephen first joined the Royal Caribbean family more than 25 years ago as a field sales manager in the Midwest. She has held several roles across sales and marketing since then, which include spearheading sales strategy, events, training and marketing. Stephen also led the North America National Accounts sales team and was responsible for the largest share of North America trade business. She relocated to Asia in 2017 to lead the market development in China, developing sales distribution channels, brand marketing and partnerships. Most recently, Stephen was vice president and managing director of Asia and oversaw the marketing, commercial and operational activity for the brand. She was pivotal in driving a new level of success in the region and instrumental in realizing the resumption of cruising during the pandemic. In fact, Stephen led the way for Singapore to be the first market in the world where Royal Caribbean International ships returned to sailing in December 2020.

Stephen has taken on her new role following Bert Hernandez's appointment as president of Royal Caribbean Group's luxury brand, Silversea. A new vice president for the Asia region will be announced soon.

