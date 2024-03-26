MEDIA CONTACTS:

ROYAL CARIBBEAN TEAMS UP WITH THE WIGGLES

TO LAUNCH THE ULTIMATE WIGGLY ADVENTURE

As the Official Cruise Holiday Partner of The Wiggles, the Cruise Line Invites Families to Holiday with the

World's Most Popular Children's Entertainment Group

SYDNEY, 26 March 2024 - Two iconic family brands, Royal Caribbean and The Wiggles, are coming together to create the ultimate family holiday in Australia. In the summer of 2025-2026, Wiggles fans and adventurers alike can set their sights on making memories with the popular cast of Wiggly Friends on exclusive Wiggles Sailings that feature special experiences for the whole family. Holidaymakers can

be one of the first to book when the new line-up is fully revealed on 10 April on

www.RoyalCaribbean.com.

Taking centre stage across the one-of-a-kind holidays are the likes of cast favourites Captain

Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and Shirley Shawn the

Unicorn. Together with the Wiggly Friends, families can holiday the Wiggly way across adventures on board and ashore as they island hop from Sydney and Brisbane, Australia.

Bringing it all to life is the ultimate combination of signature Royal Caribbean family experiences and the excitement and adventures of The Wiggles that inspire wonder and discovery. Young kids and

their loved ones can look forward to character events, live concerts, exclusive Royal Caribbean x The

Wiggles merchandise and more.

Kathryn Lock, senior marketing director of Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean

International said: "We're extremely proud of this exclusive partnership, which sees two iconic brands loved and trusted by families across the globe coming together to enrich the holiday experience for the whole family. Royal Caribbean has always offered holidaymakers an impressive array of entertainment, and now we're taking family adventures to new heights with The Wiggles. It's only with Royal Caribbean that guests will enjoy quality family time and creating lasting holiday memories, all trustingly guided by

The Wiggles."

Luke Field, general manager, The Wiggles adds: "The Wiggles are thrilled to announce our game-changing partnership with Royal Caribbean - a brand synonymous with family holidays. Together, we can't wait to set sail and provide families with the ultimate holiday experiences. We look forward to guests joining us for a Wiggly good time, where adventure and fun await around every corner. After three decades of The Wiggles, this is going to be an exciting first for us!"

In addition to The Wiggles line-up, Royal Caribbean holidays feature experiences for everyone to make memories together and on their own adventures. Highlights include the award-winning Adventure

Ocean kids program, where there are activities for all ages; dedicated hangouts for teens, family

friendly dining spots, one-of-a-kind experiences like bumper cars and surf simulators, indoor and outdoor pools, kids splashpads; and show-stopping original entertainment across 27 ships around the

world for more than 105,000 holidaymakers each night in 52 theatres - more than the West End and

Broadway combined.

Holidaymakers can find out more about the new and exclusive Wiggles partnership on Royal

Caribbean'swebsite,with the Wiggles Sailings opening for bookings on 10 April.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International,part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable holidays for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionise holidays with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and holidaymaker. Voted

"Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal

Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination,Perfect Day at CocoCayin The

Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following@RoyalCaribPR on X and visitingwww.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com.For additional information or to book, travellers can visitwww.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

About The Wiggles

For over three decades, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children's entertainment group have educated, entertained, and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans that grew up watching The Wiggles are sharing their love of them with their own children. Having sold over 30 million albums and DVDs and 8 million books globally, as well as accumulating over 2 billion music streams and 3 billion views on YouTube, The

Wiggles continue to dominate the preschool entertainment scene. Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three separate continents, and their videos are seen in over 190 countries around the world. For more information, visitwww.thewiggles.com,subscribe to their YouTube channel, follow on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok or listen on Spotify and Apple Music.

