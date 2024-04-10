Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas is Set for its Down Under Debut, joining Voyager of the Seas in November 2025

SYDNEY, 10 April 2024 - A summer of memory making is on the horizon with Royal Caribbean International's newly revealed 2025-2026 line-up from Australia. Holidaymakers have action-packed adventures in store, from shorter and bolder getaways to the Down Under debut of Anthem of the Seas in Sydney and Voyager of the Seas ' long-awaited return when it arrives to its new home in Brisbane, Australia. The new line-up of 45 long and short getaways to the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia, sailing between November 2025 and April 2026, are now open for bookings on Royal Caribbean'swebsite.

Royal Caribbean's vice president and managing director of Australia and New Zealand, Gavin Smith, said: "Between the excitement of Anthem of the Seas making its Australian debut, Voyager's return Down Under and more weekend getaways than ever before, the 2025-2026 summer season is one for the books. Every kind of holidaymaker can make memories in more ways than one with a varied line-up, from short getaways to a longer sailing from Asia, and new experiences like the show-stopping 'We Will Rock You'musical production, ice-skating shows and six exclusive family adventures created by Royal Caribbean and the Wiggly Friends."

Anthem of the Seas - From Sydney

New to Australia, Anthem is the latest ship from Royal Caribbean to make its Down Under debut when it arrives to Sydney in November 2025. Adventurers can choose from 24 holidays, ranging from 3-to 18-nights, to explore top destinations across rugged New Zealand, the sunny Australian coast and the idyllic islands of the South Pacific.

On deck are more short getaways than ever before. With five 2- to 4-night coastal cruises, travellers can pack in more thrills - and memories - as they make the most of every day while at sea with family and friends, or they can enjoy a 5-night getaway that visits Hobart, Australia. Travellers can also relax on longer 9- to 12-night cruises to New Zealand, including a pair of festive 9- and11-night sailings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Holidaymakers can look forward to adventures for all ages on Anthem, which include returning experiences from Quantum and Ovation of the Seas - likeskydiving on RipCord by iFly, SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea; Latin-themed club Boleros,the English pub with pints from across the globe; and a variety of restaurants serving up a world of flavours, such as family-style Tuscan favourites at Jamie's Italian. Sydney's new hometown ship also brings world-class entertainment centre stage, with Royal Caribbean's rendition of the Olivier Award-winning musical phenomenon "We Will Rock You", featuringQueen'siconic hits;andAmerican treats - such as shakes, burgers and more - from the retro-themed Johnny Rockets.

Voyager of the Seas -From Brisbane, Australia

Voyager will sail from Brisbane for the first time from December 2025, with 20 holidays to choose from and a new destination in the line-up - Luganville, Vanuatu. Travellers can also take their pick of more ways to play in the South Pacific by choosing from a series of 7- to 9-night sunny escapes to Noumea, New Caledonia, and Port Vila, Luganville and Mystery Island, Vanuatu, which includestwo 8- and 9-night cruises over Christmas and the New Year.

For holidaymakers seeking a longer escape, they can choose a unique 12-night adventure from Singapore to Australia in December.The destinationsin store include Benoa, Bali, and Darwin and Airlie Beach, Australia. Plus,there are as many as 10shorter 4-, 6- and 7-night holidays that visit Airlie Beach and Cairns, Australia, on the sun-drenched coast of Queensland.

There is a variety of ways for everyone to play on Voyager, including racing family and friends on The Perfect Storm, three storeys of two high-speed waterslides with twisting turns and thrills; ice skating at Studio B, putting at mini golf;andcompetinginglow-in-the-dark laser tagat Battle for Planet Z. Lighting up the stage and night isjaw-dropping entertainment like "Ice Odyssey", where professional ice skaters bring the magic and mystery of tarot cards to life, and famous Broadway show tunes in "Broadway Rhythm & Rhyme".

The Ultimate Wiggly Adventure

The summer also brings the debut of six Wiggly Sailings,exclusive to Royal Caribbean and featuring the Wiggly Friends, across Anthem and Voyager. Bringing the ultimate family holiday to life is the combination of signature Royal Caribbean family experiences and the excitement and adventures of The Wiggles that inspire wonder and discovery. Young kids and their loved ones can look forward to character events, live concerts, exclusive Royal CaribbeanxThe Wigglesmerchandise and more.

More details on the newly opened 2025-2026 season in Australia and New Zealand are available on Royal Caribbean's website.

