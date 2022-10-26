Advanced search
    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP

(RCL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:19 2022-10-26 am EDT
52.08 USD   +2.32%
52.08 USD   +2.32%
Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and third quarter financial results

10/26/2022 | 09:47am EDT
MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, November 3, 2022, to provide a business update and discuss third quarter financial results.  The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.   A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world.  Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of September 30, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

