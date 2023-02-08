Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Royal Caribbean Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP

(RCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17:41 2023-02-08 pm EST
74.90 USD   +1.20%
02:01pRoyal Caribbean Group Names Palle Laursen Executive Vice President, Head of Marine
PR
11:42aSusquehanna Raises Royal Caribbean Group's Price Target to $85 From $62, Maintains Positive Rating
MT
11:42aWells Fargo Raises Price Target on Royal Caribbean Group to $78 From $67, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Royal Caribbean Names Palle Laursen Executive VP, Head of Marine

02/08/2023 | 02:54pm EST
By Josh Beckerman


Royal Caribbean Group named Palle Laursen to the newly created position of executive vice president, head of marine, effective May 1.

Mr. Laursen was previously chief fleet and technical officer at A.P. Moller -- Maersk.

Royal Caribbean said Mr. Laursen would oversee marine operations for its entire fleet, as well as strategic oversight of marine operations for TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1453ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AP MOLLER MAERSK -0.93% 15480 Delayed Quote.0.03%
HAPAG-LLOYD AG 12.11% 246.2 Delayed Quote.23.65%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 1.07% 74.83 Delayed Quote.39.77%
TUI AG 1.18% 2.066 Delayed Quote.34.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 849 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 979 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 890 M 18 890 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 84 950
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Caribbean Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 74,01 $
Average target price 75,13 $
Spread / Average Target 1,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason T. Liberty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Naftali Holtz Chief Financial Officer
Richard D. Fain Chairman
Calvin B. Johnson Chief Medical Officer
William L. Kimsey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP39.77%18 890
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.74%55 527
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.17.28%40 079
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED15.32%15 575
CARNIVAL CORPORATION47.27%15 106
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION22.31%12 145