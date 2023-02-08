Royal Caribbean Names Palle Laursen Executive VP, Head of Marine

By Josh Beckerman

Royal Caribbean Group named Palle Laursen to the newly created position of executive vice president, head of marine, effective May 1.

Mr. Laursen was previously chief fleet and technical officer at A.P. Moller -- Maersk.

Royal Caribbean said Mr. Laursen would oversee marine operations for its entire fleet, as well as strategic oversight of marine operations for TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1453ET