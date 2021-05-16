Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Royal Caribbean Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP

(RCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Royal Caribbean cancels new cruise line from Israel over unrest

05/16/2021 | 02:48am EDT
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Cruise operator Royal Caribbean is cancelling a new line that had been scheduled to run from Israel to Greece and Cyprus from next month, citing regional security concerns.

The sailings out of Haifa port would have been the first for Royal Caribbean's new ship "Odyssey of the Seas" and were intended to exploit a travel corridor being set up among the three countries for travellers vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Due to the unrest in Israel and region, Odyssey has not been able to complete the preparations required," the company said late on Saturday in what appeared to be a reference to fighting over Gaza and tensions on Israel's border with Lebanon.

The ship will spend its inaugural season in Florida, the statement said, adding that it "remains hopeful to return to this popular destination (Israel) with its ships in the future".

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 307 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 512 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 453 M 21 453 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 84 950
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Caribbean Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 92,46 $
Last Close Price 84,27 $
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard D. Fain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason T. Liberty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martha Poulter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Calvin B. Johnson Chief Medical Officer
Bradley H. Stein Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP5.05%21 453
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.62%46 661
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.10%34 430
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC25.58%30 040
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED25.47%18 182
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC6.12%12 672