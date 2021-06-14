Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Royal Caribbean Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP

(RCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Caribbean : International's Vaccine Policy

06/14/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Royal Caribbean International's Vaccine Policy

June 14, 2021

For cruises departing from all U.S. ports (except Florida ports), Royal Caribbean requires all guests 16 years of age or older to be fully vaccinated, and from Aug. 1, all guests 12 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated. Younger travelers not yet eligible for the vaccine will be able to sail with a negative test result and must follow certain protocols.

On cruises departing from Florida ports, all guests are strongly recommended to be fully vaccinated. Based on our guest survey's, we expect 90% of all our guests to be fully vaccinated. Guests eligible but not fully vaccinated or able to show proof of vaccination will be subject to testing and additional health protocols at their own expense. Children not eligible for vaccines will be subject to complimentary testing and health protocols.

Vaccine requirements are one of the many layers that safeguard the well-being of our guests, crew and the communities we visit. The additional health and safety measures include our fully vaccinated crew, testing, the robust onboard ventilation system and enhanced cleaning.

As we work to finalize these measures for cruises departing from U.S. ports, in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well state and local authorities, our goal is to fully comply with federal, state and local laws, as we always have. Royal Caribbean International will continue to evaluate and update its health and safety measures as circumstances evolve and in compliance with federal, state and local government and health authorities.

The vaccine policies, which are in line with local regulations, are currently the following:

  • Cruises from Seattle: Guests who are 16 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those 12 or older as of Aug. 1
  • Cruises from Florida: It is strongly recommended that guests set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible. Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols at their own expense. These expenses are still being finalized. Based on our guest survey's, we expect 90% of all our guests to be fully vaccinated
  • Cruises from Texas: Guests who are 12 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
  • Cruises from The Bahamas: Guests who are 16 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those 12 or older as of Aug. 1
  • Cruises from the UK: Sailing UK residents above the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those under the age of 18 are required to receive negative test results.
  • Cruises from Cyprus: Guests above the age of 18 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those under the age of 18 with negative test results can sail.
  • Cruises from Spain: Guests above the age of 18 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results can sail.
  • Cruises from Singapore: Sailing Singapore guests are not required to be vaccinated but must follow the protocols outlined by the Singapore government

Guests and travel advisors looking for information on our measures can visit our website: cruises from U.S. and Bahamas, cruises from U.K and Cyprus, cruises from Spainand cruises from Singapore.

Disclaimer

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 21:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP
05:56pROYAL CARIBBEAN  : International's Vaccine Policy
PU
09:15aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Quiet Pre-Bell Monday
MT
05:10aSAGA  : UK holiday group Saga expects to resume cruises from June 27
RE
03:43aROYAL CARIBBEAN  : Cruises Returns to Sailing in Caribbean Region
MT
06/13ADVENTURE IS BACK : Royal Caribbean Makes Long-awaited Return To The Caribbean
PR
06/11Cruise lines say no change in sailing plans after new COVID-19 cases
RE
06/11ROYAL CARIBBEAN  : Cruises Shares Weaker After Reporting Two Positive COVID-19 C..
MT
06/11Cruise operators ready to sail despite COVID-19 cases
RE
06/11Wall Street flat with Fed meet in focus
RE
06/11Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Cruises says no changes to summer sailing plans
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 357 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 512 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22 934 M 22 934 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 84 950
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Caribbean Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 92,77 $
Last Close Price 90,09 $
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard D. Fain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason T. Liberty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martha Poulter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Calvin B. Johnson Chief Medical Officer
Bradley H. Stein Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP20.62%22 934
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.76%46 723
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.15.59%35 822
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC38.18%33 178
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED26.18%18 285
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC9.17%13 050