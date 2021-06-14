Royal Caribbean International's Vaccine Policy

June 14, 2021

For cruises departing from all U.S. ports (except Florida ports), Royal Caribbean requires all guests 16 years of age or older to be fully vaccinated, and from Aug. 1, all guests 12 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated. Younger travelers not yet eligible for the vaccine will be able to sail with a negative test result and must follow certain protocols.

On cruises departing from Florida ports, all guests are strongly recommended to be fully vaccinated. Based on our guest survey's, we expect 90% of all our guests to be fully vaccinated. Guests eligible but not fully vaccinated or able to show proof of vaccination will be subject to testing and additional health protocols at their own expense. Children not eligible for vaccines will be subject to complimentary testing and health protocols.

Vaccine requirements are one of the many layers that safeguard the well-being of our guests, crew and the communities we visit. The additional health and safety measures include our fully vaccinated crew, testing, the robust onboard ventilation system and enhanced cleaning.

As we work to finalize these measures for cruises departing from U.S. ports, in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well state and local authorities, our goal is to fully comply with federal, state and local laws, as we always have. Royal Caribbean International will continue to evaluate and update its health and safety measures as circumstances evolve and in compliance with federal, state and local government and health authorities.

The vaccine policies, which are in line with local regulations, are currently the following:

Cruises from Seattle : Guests who are 16 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those 12 or older as of Aug. 1

: Guests who are 16 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those 12 or older as of Aug. 1 Cruises from Florida : It is strongly recommended that guests set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible. Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols at their own expense. These expenses are still being finalized. Based on our guest survey's, we expect 90% of all our guests to be fully vaccinated

: It is strongly recommended that guests set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible. Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols at their own expense. These expenses are still being finalized. Based on our guest survey's, we expect 90% of all our guests to be fully vaccinated Cruises from Texas : Guests who are 12 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

: Guests who are 12 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Cruises from The Bahamas : Guests who are 16 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those 12 or older as of Aug. 1

: Guests who are 16 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those 12 or older as of Aug. 1 Cruises from the UK : Sailing UK residents above the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those under the age of 18 are required to receive negative test results.

: Sailing UK residents above the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those under the age of 18 are required to receive negative test results. Cruises from Cyprus : Guests above the age of 18 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those under the age of 18 with negative test results can sail.

: Guests above the age of 18 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and those under the age of 18 with negative test results can sail. Cruises from Spain : Guests above the age of 18 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results can sail.

: Guests above the age of 18 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results can sail. Cruises from Singapore : Sailing Singapore guests are not required to be vaccinated but must follow the protocols outlined by the Singapore government

Guests and travel advisors looking for information on our measures can visit our website: cruises from U.S. and Bahamas, cruises from U.K and Cyprus, cruises from Spainand cruises from Singapore.