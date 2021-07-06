Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Royal Caribbean Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCL   LR0008862868

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP

(RCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Royal Caribbean : SPECTACULAR SUMMER ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES IN THE MEDITERRANEAN ARE BACK

07/06/2021 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Lucy Radford

lradford@rccl.com

Isabel Rodriguez Alcon

Isabelrodriguez@rccl.com

SPECTACULAR SUMMER ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES IN THE MEDITERRANEAN ARE BACK

Jewel of the Seas Departs from Limassol, Cyprus for the First Time Ever

MIAMI, July 6, 2021 - Today, Jewel of the Seasembarked on a 2-night preview sailing from Limassol, Cyprus ahead of an inaugural cruise on Saturday, July 10 that will mark the start of the limited summer series of 7-night itineraries to the sun-soaked shores of the Greek Isles. This is the first time Royal Caribbean International calls Cyprus home, offering vacationers and their families adventure and relaxation as they visit a combination of culture-rich cities and idyllic islands, including Limassol, and Athens, Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini, Greece.

Jewel will sail with fully vaccinated crew and guests 18 years of age and older, along with children under 18 who are ineligible for the vaccine. As a requirement of the Cypriot government, non-vaccinated vacationers between 12 and 18 must provide negative PCR test results taken within 72 hours of arrival in Cyprus. All guests over the age of 2 must participate in complimentary testing on the day of boarding.

(more)

Royal Caribbean Cruises from Cyprus for the First Time - Page 2

These measures are specific to sailings from Cyprus aboard Jewel this summer, and they will be continuously evaluated as health circumstances evolve. The many layers of health and safety measures, including the vaccination policy and testing requirements, can be viewed here.

"Jewel of the Seas' first sailing out of Cyprus marks the beginning of an exciting return to cruising in Europe for Royal Caribbean," said Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean International. "Cyprus is a beautiful country with a multitude of must-visit regions, and it is an extremely popular destination among our European guests - we know they are ready and waiting to enjoy a Cyprus and Greek Isles getaway this summer."

Jewel is one of two Royal Caribbean ships to return to cruising in Europe this week with Anthem of the Seas setting sail from the UK on Wednesday, July 7. The world's largest cruise line is planning for more award-winning ships to return through August, including Harmony of the Seas from Barcelona, Spain. The complete 2021 lineup to date is available here.In the coming weeks, Royal Caribbean will announce plans to reintroduce its full fleet around the globe by year's end.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean Internationalhas been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPRon Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-

CARIBBEAN.

(more)

Royal Caribbean Cruises from Cyprus for the First Time - Page 3

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panelof public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updatesor consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.

# # #

Attachments

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP
11:50aROYAL CARIBBEAN  : Spectacular summer royal caribbean cruises in the mediterrane..
PU
11:08aROYAL CARIBBEAN  : MAKES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED US RETURN; Freedom of the Seas Kicks..
AQ
07/05ROYAL CARIBBEAN  : Hong kong welcomes royal caribbean's spectrum of the seas, as..
PU
07/05LET FREEDOM RING : Royal caribbean makes highly anticipated us return
PU
07/03LET FREEDOM RING : Royal Caribbean Makes Highly Anticipated US Return
PR
07/02ROYAL CARIBBEAN  : opens cruise ship to house visiting rescuers
AQ
06/30ROYAL CARIBBEAN  : THE WORLD'S TALLEST OBSERVATION CAPSULE AT SEA ARRIVES IN THE..
AQ
06/30ROYAL CARIBBEAN  : NEW SUMMER PLAYLIST OF ROYAL CARIBBEAN EUROPE ADVENTURES TO D..
AQ
06/30ROYAL CARIBBEAN  : International's return to sailing update
AQ
06/30ROYAL CARIBBEAN  : International's vaccine policies
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 390 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 549 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 903 M 21 903 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 84 950
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Royal Caribbean Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 86,04 $
Average target price 93,64 $
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard D. Fain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason T. Liberty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Martha Poulter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Calvin B. Johnson Chief Medical Officer
Rosanna M. Fiske Global Chief Communications Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP15.20%22 713
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.08%45 635
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.13.98%34 672
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC20.31%31 083
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED20.45%16 988
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC5.10%12 517