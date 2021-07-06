Royal Caribbean : SPECTACULAR SUMMER ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES IN THE MEDITERRANEAN ARE BACK

Royal Caribbean Cruises from Cyprus for the First Time - Page 2

These measures are specific to sailings from Cyprus aboard Jewel this summer, and they will be continuously evaluated as health circumstances evolve. The many layers of health and safety measures, including the vaccination policy and testing requirements, can be viewed here.

"Jewel of the Seas' first sailing out of Cyprus marks the beginning of an exciting return to cruising in Europe for Royal Caribbean," said Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean International. "Cyprus is a beautiful country with a multitude of must-visit regions, and it is an extremely popular destination among our European guests - we know they are ready and waiting to enjoy a Cyprus and Greek Isles getaway this summer."

Jewel is one of two Royal Caribbean ships to return to cruising in Europe this week with Anthem of the Seas setting sail from the UK on Wednesday, July 7. The world's largest cruise line is planning for more award-winning ships to return through August, including Harmony of the Seas from Barcelona, Spain. The complete 2021 lineup to date is available here.In the coming weeks, Royal Caribbean will announce plans to reintroduce its full fleet around the globe by year's end.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean Internationalhas been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPRon Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-

CARIBBEAN.