MIAMI, July 11, 2024 - The vacation flipping the script on short getaways has arrived. Royal Caribbean International's Utopia of the Seasmade its first appearance in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, just a few days ahead of its official debut on Friday, July 19. The ultimate short getaway was welcomed home as more than 2,000 crew members celebrated across Utopia's vibrant Caribbean pool deck and thrills, from the longest dry slide at sea - The Ultimate Abyss - to the signature FlowRider surf simulator. Up next is a celebration fit for the getaway of all getaways that will feature Utopia's newly revealed godmother, GRAMMY-winningartist and songwriter Meghan Trainor, as she takes center stage to name the new vacation and perform one hit after the next before it begins sailing 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday vacations.