    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:09:56 2023-05-04 am EDT
114.05 EUR   -1.17%
04:00aDSM-Firmenich : All’s well that ends well?
Alphavalue
01:48aDSM-Firmenich to Scrap Co-CEO Structure After Merger
MT
05/02DSM-Firmenich : A margin-protective strategy change
Alphavalue
DSM-Firmenich : Alls well that ends well?

05/04/2023 | 04:00am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 137 M 13 419 M 13 419 M
Net income 2023 560 M 619 M 619 M
Net Debt 2023 2 386 M 2 638 M 2 638 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,2x
Yield 2023 2,38%
Capitalization 17 486 M 19 332 M 19 332 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 19 973
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ROYAL DSM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 115,40 €
Average target price 148,54 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitri de Vreeze Member-Management Board
Géraldine Matchett Member-Management Board
Thomas Leysen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eileen A. Kennedy Member-Supervisory Board
Pradeep Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.0.96%19 332
NESTLÉ S.A.8.38%349 405
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.56%104 890
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.45%56 048
GENERAL MILLS, INC.5.94%52 175
KRAFT HEINZ-1.13%49 387
