DSM-Firmenich : Alls well that ends well?
|Sales 2023
12 137 M
13 419 M
13 419 M
|Net income 2023
560 M
619 M
619 M
|Net Debt 2023
2 386 M
2 638 M
2 638 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|24,2x
|Yield 2023
|2,38%
|Capitalization
17 486 M
19 332 M
19 332 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,64x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,37x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 973
|Free-Float
|98,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|20
|Last Close Price
|115,40 €
|Average target price
|148,54 €
|Spread / Average Target
|28,7%