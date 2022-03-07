DSM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Multibaggers
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment themes
The SPAC
Metaverse
The Internet of Things
Luxury
Blockchain
uranium
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The SPAC
Metaverse
The Internet of Things
Luxury
Blockchain
uranium
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Netherlands
Euronext Amsterdam
Royal DSM N.V.
News
Summary
DSM
NL0000009827
ROYAL DSM N.V.
(DSM)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
03/22 03:05:30 am
157.8
EUR
-1.65%
02:38a
DSM
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/02
ROYAL DSM N.V.
: Annual Report
CO
02/24
ROYAL DSM N
: DSM receives landmark EU market approval for its methane-reducing feed additive Bovaer®
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
DSM : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
03/07/2022 | 02:38am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
In a research note published by Chetan Udeshi, JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating to the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ROYAL DSM N.V.
02:38a
DSM
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/02
ROYAL DSM N.V.
: Annual Report
CO
02/24
ROYAL DSM N
: DSM receives landmark EU market approval for its methane-reducing feed addit..
PU
02/24
DSM receives landmark EU market approval for its methane-reducing feed additive Bovaer
CI
02/24
DSM Secures First-In-Class EU Approval For Methane-Reducing Feed Additive
MT
02/15
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: BHP, Glencore, Marriott, Blackstone, Intel...
02/15
TRANSCRIPT
: Koninklijke DSM N.V., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
02/15
ROYAL DSM N
: Koninklijke DSM N.V., - DSM reports 2021 results
PU
02/15
DSM's Q4 core profit beats expectations on strong demand
RE
02/15
DSM FY21 Profit Jumps Amid Business Dispositions; Dividend Raised
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL DSM N.V.
02:38a
DSM
: JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
2021
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks, Verint...
2020
ROYAL DSM N
: DSM Q3 core profit beats as demand for materials improves
RE
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
9 897 M
10 802 M
10 802 M
Net income 2022
948 M
1 035 M
1 035 M
Net Debt 2022
936 M
1 022 M
1 022 M
P/E ratio 2022
29,7x
Yield 2022
1,67%
Capitalization
27 753 M
30 291 M
30 291 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,90x
EV / Sales 2023
2,77x
Nbr of Employees
21 358
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart ROYAL DSM N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
160,45 €
Average target price
190,99 €
Spread / Average Target
19,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitri de Vreeze
Member-Management Board
Géraldine Matchett
Member-Management Board
Thomas Leysen
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eileen A. Kennedy
Member-Supervisory Board
Pradeep Pant
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.
-18.96%
30 291
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD
-14.01%
62 031
BASF SE
-17.13%
50 903
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
-7.91%
38 155
FMC CORPORATION
10.36%
15 245
SASOL LIMITED
42.53%
15 060
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave