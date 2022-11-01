European shares jump as luxury stocks, miners rally amid Fed pivot hopes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Luxury stocks lift euro zone blue-chips
*
Mining, energy stocks rise on higher commodity prices
*
Fed's two-day meeting to start later in the day
*
Monte dei Paschi up as cash call 93% covered
Nov 1 (Reuters) - European shares jumped on Tuesday,
boosted by miners and luxury stocks, amid rising hopes that the
U.S. Federal Reserve would slow down the pace of its interest
rate hikes next month.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.2% by 0905
GMT, kicking off November on a solid footing and hovering at
their highest in more than six weeks.
The EURO STOXX 50 index gained 1.2% after luxury
giants including LVMH, Kering, Hermes
International and Pernod Ricard jumped
between 2.2% and 3.9%.
Rumours based on an unverified note circulating on social
media that China was planning a reopening from strict COVID
curbs in March triggered a rush to such luxury names, which have
major exposure to China.
"There are social media reports on China easing its
zero-COVID policy and look at how much relief it has brought to
markets starved for some good news out of China," said Giles
Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.
Miners in Europe leapt 3.0% while oil & gas stocks
added 1%, as prices of oil and industrial metals rose
against declines in the dollar.
Global equity markets braced for the Fed's two-day policy
meeting, with investors pricing in a 75-basis-point increase to
its lending rate on Wednesday, but hopes remain the central bank
will deliver a smaller 50-bp increase in December.
"All eyes are on the Fed, so I am expecting markets to cage
up today... If the Fed surprises with a more dovish stance then
I'm expecting a strong move higher in risk assets and the dollar
to move much lower," Coghlan said.
A better-than-expected earnings season has recently helped
pull the STOXX 600 higher, but worries remain about the euro
zone slipping into a recession as the European Central Bank
promised more monetary policy tightening to combat record high
inflation.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank must
keep raising interest rates to fight off inflation even if the
probability of a euro zone recession has increased. The ECB had
doubled its deposit rate to 1.5% last week.
Among other stocks, Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
rose 5.3% as it said it's up to 2.5 billion euro ($2.5
billion) capital increase had been 93% covered so far.
Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM dropped 1.1%
as it lowered its 2022 profit outlook.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)