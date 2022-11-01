Advanced search
    DSM   NL0000009827

ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:48 2022-11-01 am EDT
118.65 EUR   -0.54%
05:31aEuropean shares jump as luxury stocks, miners rally amid Fed pivot hopes
RE
05:15aDutch Nutrition Giant DSM Trims 2022 Profit Outlook Amid Higher Energy, Input Costs
MT
02:25aDutch chemicals group DSM cuts full-year profit outlook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares jump as luxury stocks, miners rally amid Fed pivot hopes

11/01/2022 | 05:31am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

Luxury stocks lift euro zone blue-chips

*

Mining, energy stocks rise on higher commodity prices

*

Fed's two-day meeting to start later in the day

*

Monte dei Paschi up as cash call 93% covered

Nov 1 (Reuters) - European shares jumped on Tuesday, boosted by miners and luxury stocks, amid rising hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow down the pace of its interest rate hikes next month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.2% by 0905 GMT, kicking off November on a solid footing and hovering at their highest in more than six weeks.

The EURO STOXX 50 index gained 1.2% after luxury giants including LVMH, Kering, Hermes International and Pernod Ricard jumped between 2.2% and 3.9%.

Rumours based on an unverified note circulating on social media that China was planning a reopening from strict COVID curbs in March triggered a rush to such luxury names, which have major exposure to China.

"There are social media reports on China easing its zero-COVID policy and look at how much relief it has brought to markets starved for some good news out of China," said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

Miners in Europe leapt 3.0% while oil & gas stocks added 1%, as prices of oil and industrial metals rose against declines in the dollar.

Global equity markets braced for the Fed's two-day policy meeting, with investors pricing in a 75-basis-point increase to its lending rate on Wednesday, but hopes remain the central bank will deliver a smaller 50-bp increase in December.

"All eyes are on the Fed, so I am expecting markets to cage up today... If the Fed surprises with a more dovish stance then I'm expecting a strong move higher in risk assets and the dollar to move much lower," Coghlan said.

A better-than-expected earnings season has recently helped pull the STOXX 600 higher, but worries remain about the euro zone slipping into a recession as the European Central Bank promised more monetary policy tightening to combat record high inflation.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank must keep raising interest rates to fight off inflation even if the probability of a euro zone recession has increased. The ECB had doubled its deposit rate to 1.5% last week.

Among other stocks, Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose 5.3% as it said it's up to 2.5 billion euro ($2.5 billion) capital increase had been 93% covered so far.

Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM dropped 1.1% as it lowered its 2022 profit outlook. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Analyst Recommendations on ROYAL DSM N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 8 506 M 8 411 M 8 411 M
Net income 2022 999 M 988 M 988 M
Net Debt 2022 506 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 20 634 M 20 404 M 20 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 21 760
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ROYAL DSM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Royal DSM N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DSM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 119,30 €
Average target price 169,86 €
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dimitri de Vreeze Member-Management Board
Géraldine Matchett Member-Management Board
Thomas Leysen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eileen A. Kennedy Member-Supervisory Board
Pradeep Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROYAL DSM N.V.-39.75%20 404
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.44%298 385
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.28%84 564
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY43.48%52 121
THE HERSHEY COMPANY24.03%49 188
GENERAL MILLS, INC.21.06%48 415