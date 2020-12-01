Log in
Royal DSM N.V.

ROYAL DSM N.V.

(DSM)
  
Royal DSM N : DSM, SABIC, Cepsa, Fibrant, and Viscofan co-develop novel meat packaging material made from mixed post-consumer plastics

12/01/2020 | 03:09am EST
Geleen, NL, 01 Dec 2020 09:00 CET

Driven by a shared vision of sustainability and strong collaboration, DSM, SABIC, Cepsa, Fibrant, and Viscofan have together created a multi-barrier casing for meat products made via advanced recycling of post-consumer plastics. The transition towards recycled-based multi-layer films enables the packaging industry to adopt a more sustainable solution without compromising on functional performance. The development of this packaging material underlines a strong commitment to enabling a circular economy by working together with partners throughout the value chain, and addresses the increasing consumer, societal and regulatory demand for more sustainable multi-layer barrier casing solutions.

Produced by Viscofan, the newly developed sustainable casing consists of several layers of different polymers. DSM Engineering Materials supplies the high-performance certified circular polyamide (PA) Akulon® CRC-MB, and SABIC supplies the high-performance certified circular polyethylene (PE)* from its TRUCIRCLE™ portfolio of circular solutions. Both products are based on used and post-consumer plastics which would otherwise be discarded as landfill or lost to incineration. Using advanced recycling, the used plastic is converted into new feedstock, which then enters the production chain to deliver new virgin-quality materials.

Jason Zhang, VP Business Lines Performance Polymers at DSM Engineering Materials: 'By introducing Akulon® CRC-MB, DSM is taking an exciting next step in its sustainability journey. The co-development of a recycled-based film for packaging applications underlines DSM's commitment to working closely with partners, customers and suppliers to realize a more sustainable value chain and economy.'

Mark Vester, Global Circular Economy Leader at SABIC : 'We're committed to finding innovative solutions that help to capture value from used plastic which would otherwise have been discarded. This includes collaborating with players across the entire value chain to provide access to more sustainable materials, made using our TRUCIRCLE™ portfolio of circular solutions, and to work towards a circular economy for plastics. We are delighted to work with partners including Cepsa, Fibrant, DSM and Viscofan to help make this vision a reality.'

The high-performance certified circular polyamide Akulon® CRC-MB is produced through a strong value chain collaboration involving a range of partners applying a mass-balancing approach**. Firstly, SABIC produces certified circular benzene, based on materials produced via feedstock recycling of mixed-used plastics, which is used by Cepsa to make certified circular phenol. Fibrant then uses the phenol to produce certified circular caprolactam EcoLactam®, which is provided to DSM to produce its certified circular polyamide. Finally, Viscofan combines the certified circular polyethylene and polyamide to produce the multi-barrier film used to create casings for a variety of meat products.

Paul Habets, Director Marketing & Sales at Fibrant: 'We're proud that our EcoLactam® Circular is used in Viscofan's newly developed product. This is an important milestone for us and our value chain partners supporting the development of sustainable and circular products. EcoLactam® means high-quality caprolactam with a lower environmental footprint. Together, we're making important steps toward a carbon-neutral society.'

All of the advanced recycled materials within the value chain will have the globally recognized ISCC Plus certification and will not require re-qualification.

Multi-layer barrier films inherently offer strong sustainability advantages by helping to reduce preventable food waste - which accounts for 8% of total global greenhouse gas emissions - and extending the shelf-life of food products. What's more, using post-consumer plastics as a feedstock mitigates the depletion of natural resources, reduces the accumulation of plastic waste and improves the environmental footprint.

Óscar Ponz, Chief Plastic Business Officer at Viscofan: 'By combining our capacity for innovation and the latest available technology, we have today reached a unique solution in the market using post-consumer recycled plastics. In our sustainable casings program, next to today's achievement, we're also in a position to offer bio-based alternatives to our customers. Today's announcement is a result of the shared commitment to make food systems fair, healthy and environmentally friendly for a more sustainable future. This important project is being developed with the collaboration of important Viscofan customers like ElPozo.'

Disclaimer

Koninklijke DSM NV published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 08:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Sector and Competitors
